On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I called up Jim Felt. Felt had a long and successful career as a factory mechanic for many teams and for most of it, Johnny O’Mara. Then he went on to found Felt Bicycles before selling that. I talked to Jim about seeing his company bought by KTM, his roots in the sport, starting out as a mechanic, the ups and downs with O’Mara and much more

Listen to the Felt podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player, or the embed below.