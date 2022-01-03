One Cameron McAdoo out of Sioux City, Iowa, has been a man on the move. Hammering out testing and technique laps as part of the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki racing team in preparation for the rapidly approaching 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the 24-year-old also managed to find time to get engaged this September when he proposed to Maddie Salute, who just so happens to be a member of the three-part harmony country recording act Temecula Road. “I feel like I blacked out,” Salute told People magazine of her engagement to McAdoo. “I can’t even remember what he said.” Added McAdoo of the question he popped, “I don’t even really remember what I said! It was just the basic, ‘Will you marry me?’” And so that was Cameron McAdoo’s big news from the off-season. And while it is fantastic news from the soon-to-be-married couple, it’s not supercross news and that’s where we now step in.

A fighting third overall in the 2021 250SX West Region Championship, and a series in which he claimed his very first professional AMA victory (Daytona) as well as an additional five podium finishes, McAdoo’s ’21 season came to a grinding halt on Saturday, May 29 when he suffered a crash in moto two of the Fox Raceway 1 National and wound up with a torn ACL and a tibia fracture. His season immediately halted, McAdoo went to the hospital, got operated on, and the moment he left the place, started thinking about all things 2022 supercross and motocross. On New Year’s Eve and with a little bit of free time on his hands, Cameron McAdoo talked about just where he’ll be at come the New Year.

Racer X: Cameron, where are you at and what are you up to this New Year’s Eve?

Cameron McAdoo: I’m in California right now. I’ve been doing a lot of off the bike stuff, actually, in the last week or so because of all the rain what-not. Yeah, I’m just getting ready. It’s all coming quick.

I’m fully aware that we all ask you guys the same question every December, but I’m going to go ahead and ask it again right now: do you know which 250SX region you will compete in come 2022?

Uhm, it’s looking more like East, but we don’t really know for sure. Not sure yet. I was a little bit behind with my knee injury from last year, but I’m feeling pretty good now. I had a small crash last week and that set me back a little bit, so that is kind of why probably why I think I’ll end up being on the East.