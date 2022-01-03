Many people know Jeremy Albrecht as a former mechanic for Factory Kawasaki riders Jeff Emig and James Stewart, and even more even know him as the team manager for the now-defunct Joe Gibbs JGRMX team. Well, you better get to know J-Bone as an AMA official also! Albrecht is still employed by the Joe Gibbs Racing squad during the week (obviously, they’re still in operation on the NASCAR side) but he will take on a new role this year on weekends at Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Here he talks about his new role and coming back to the races in 2022.

Racer X: J-Bone, you’re going to be back at the races. You’ve taken a new role. Tell us what that is.

Jeremy Albrecht: AMA Official is the title. Just being a liaison between the riders, the teams, and the AMA. So, it’s a new position. I was talking to [AMA’s] Mike Pelletier for a little bit there and he was trying to figure out what they wanted to change, since they are no longer with the FIM, and just trying to figure out a way to make things different and make communication better. So, this was one role that they felt like was needed and could help. I think they talked to teams and some other people. They asked me if I would do it. Trying to figure out if I wanted to give up weekends [at home] again because it’s been kind of nice not having to go. But in a weird way, I do miss it. I’m excited for the role because I think it’s something that I feel like I’d be good at. We’ll see. I told them I’d do it this year and see how it goes. See what they think of it, what I think of it, and I guess what the industry thinks of it.

What appealed to you about it? Like you said, you’re giving up your weekends again after having a couple years off the road.

I guess just all the things that I wished would happen before and probably complained about before that would make things better, and that’s the communication between everybody. For me to be able to be the guy to be in-between, and I feel like I could be good at that. The fun part will not be when there’s penalties, but it will be divvied out between three of us, so not one of us is going to make the decision. If someone jumps on a [red] cross flag or cuts the track or whatever, we’ll deal with that as it comes. They said it’s a new role, so it could change, or they might end up doing something a little bit different as we get going here. I never thought that I would do something for the AMA. I wouldn’t have called them and searched it out and wanted to be an AMA Official that hands out penalties and everyone is mad at me. I think they liked that I was a mechanic. I was a team manager. So, [I’ve had] different roles and then to do this, maybe I would look at things differently. Look at it as a team or what other people think in the industry. I think it appeals to me. We will find out.