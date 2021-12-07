New Vertex Complete Engine Rebuild Kits Save Time and Money

Blaine, Minnesota—The All Balls Racing Group will be re-branding the Complete Engine Rebuild Kits previously from Wrench Rabbit to the more well-known Vertex brand. These kits are known for “all-in-one-box” shopping thereby saving hours of time searching OEM line items to rebuild a motor. Not only will a dealer, rebuilder or DIY mechanic save an average of $400 vs. buying OEM parts but they will also reduce confusion while ordering a single Complete Rebuild Kit for your “year/make/model” of dirt bike, ATV or UTV. Arriving mid-November, these complete rebuild kits will contain the top-quality Italian- made Vertex pistons, but also include engine parts from well-known brands like Hot Rods and Hot Cams.

“We want to make it “easier” for dealers, DIY mechanics & engine rebuilders to order a single engine rebuild kit vs. dozens of individual parts from an exploded view diagram. Keep it simple and order “packages—not pieces” with Vertex Complete Engine Rebuild Kits which arrive at your doorstep in a single box ready...to rebuild,” says Scott MacKay, VP Powersports Sales for All Balls Racing Group. The Vertex Complete Engine Rebuild Kits will be nationally available from powersports distributors, local dealers, and e-commerce retailers everywhere.

Vertex pistons come standard equipment in many OEM motors. The well-respected quality brand will continue offering its premium pistons and gasket kits individually. Ask your dealer or engine rebuilder about Vertex Complete Engine Rebuild Kits. Dealers can also see more at the All Balls Racing Group booth inside the American International Motorcycle (AIM) Expo in Las Vegas in booth #4101 January 19-21. For more information, call 515-402-8000 or go to https://www.allballsracinggroup.com/vertex.