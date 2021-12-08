Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Announces Its 2022 Off-Road Roster

Together with the announcement of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s 2022 off-road racing team lineup, Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to also welcome Anthony DiBasilio as Team Manager of the highly accomplished program.

DiBasilio started working under the KTM Group umbrella in 2008, taking on many roles within the company’s off-road racing division including rider mechanic, chief engine builder, assistant race-team manager and service technician/manager at the Husqvarna Motorcycles’ dealership level. With nearly 15 years of trusted experience in the off-road motorsport world, DiBasilio looks forward to accepting a new challenge with the familiar Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.

Anthony DiBasilio – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager:

“I am extremely thankful for this opportunity to be with the Husqvarna Motorcycles brand. Both professionally and personally, I am forever inspired by my time and work as a mechanic with Kurt Caselli. Being a Team Manager for the off-road race team has long been a goal of mine and I am excited to now bring my experience and knowledge to the table. I feel confident stepping into this role and know together we can continue to build on the already successful platform and keep pushing boundaries.”

Coming into the 2022 season with a No. 1 plate proudly displayed aboard his FX 350, five-time AMA EnduroCross Champion Colton Haaker will look to defend his title and attempt to become the most decorated champion in the series with a sixth-career championship. Haaker is already off to a solid start for 2022 as he secured a third-place result at the opening round of FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in Poland over the weekend. The three-time World Champion will contest the entire series once again as he looks to re-mount the No. 1 plate aboard his TE 300i.