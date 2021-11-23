Let’s go way back to the start of this. When KTM tabbed the existing Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull team to control the new GasGas factory motocross and supercross effort in the U.S., it needed to add a 450 component to the squad. TLD had served as KTM’s amateur and 250 outfit for years, but GasGas needed a 450 star, too, and there was a really good ride on the market. Dylan Ferrandis, on a Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing YZ250F, had sliced through the 250 class with three titles in two years. He was also well aware of previous stumbles for top 250 riders jumping to Yamaha’s 450 program. Ferrandis wanted to explore his options, and with GasGas, he would essentially get on a bike very similar to a KTM 450SX-F—like the one Cooper Webb used to change his fortunes when he left Yamaha.

TLD, Red Bull, and GasGas had long talks with Ferrandis, but Dylan decided to stay with Yamaha, as Star Racing was actually going to take the role of Yamaha’s new 450 team. It was a leap of faith to think Star could get Yamaha’s 450 to the top.

“It wasn’t easy to get to this point, I had options to go somewhere else,” said Ferrandis when we talked to him after he had wrapped the Lucas Oil 450 Class Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway.

With Ferrandis out, GasGas would have to find another 450 contender. Justin Barcia was on the list. He was the factory Yamaha 450 man in 2020, and he had an underrated season when he took fifth in 450SX. Barcia was looking to try something new, but Star made a play to keep him on blue and team him with Ferrandis. We heard all sorts of machinations behind the scenes, and some of it came down to TLD parting with amateur prospect Nate Thrasher so he could go to Star, and TLD getting Barcia’s 450 services in return. It wasn’t exactly a one-for-one trade, but it’s as close as you get in this industry.

In stick-and-ball sports where trades actually do happen, the definition of a successful trade is when both teams win. In this case, that happened: Thrasher jumped to Star Yamaha and won two 250SX main event races as a rookie. Check. Barcia moved to GasGas and won his very first supercross race on the bike. Super, super check.