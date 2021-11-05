Adolf Wei x 2 (DC)

The late German motocross legend Adolf Weil's name came up twice in the last week here one Racer X Online—or at least in notes from our readers after we had some editorial oversights of the Maico rider who was once one of Roger De Coster's greatest rivals.

First, in last week's Racerhead, we were singing the praises of the incomparable Tony Cairoli as he winds down his career, and we thought his win in the previous Wednesday's MXGP at Trentino made him the oldest GP winner ever. In fact, we wrote, “In doing so the 36-year-old Cairoli became the oldest rider ever to win an MXGP race...”

Our old friend and fellow moto historian Reese Dengler immediately sent this email:

You are wrong, camel breath, as Late Night legend Johnny Carson would say to sidekick Ed McMahon from his "List of Facts" desk... On April 11, 1976, Maico’s Adolf Weil won the French 500cc MXGP at age 37, and we all know that the 500cc class back in that day was considered the premier moto-cross class at the time. So Cairoli is not the oldest rider to win an MXGP. That is, unless you're only considering after the FIM officially gave the name “MXGP” to the premier class. But I think that would be a cop-out and not historically accurate.

Reese is 100 percent correct in stating that the old 500cc GP series was the premier class, especially in the 1970s when it was where the big dogs in Europe like De Coster, Heikki Mikkola, Gerrit Wolsink, Bengt Aberg, Adolf Weil, Graham Noyce, and our own "Bad" Brad Lackey battled. We had simply forgotten about Adolf as we were singing the praises of Antonio. We regret the error.

And then on Tuesday we posted The List about the longest-tenured professional riders, or just who was with the same brand for the longest. It was mostly about recent riders, though we did mention the Czech rider Jaroslav Falta and how he spent his entire Grand Prix career racing Czech-made CZ motorcycles. Well, Adolf Weil was in a similar situation as Falta, riding for a brand made in his home country—Germany-made Maicos, in Weil's case. The difference was that the Maico was competitive for longer, and Weil was free to race whatever he wanted because he was on the western side of the Iron Curtain. So Adolf raced Maicos for his entire career, which last from 1967 to 1978, a dozen years in the FIM World Championships. Weil was also the 1973 Trans-AMA Champion, having defeated the reigning 500cc World Champion, Roger De Coster, for that title. It's not nearly as long as, say, Doug Dubach on YZs or Barry Carsten on RMs, but it was his entire career, and at the very highest level.

And I also should have mentioned Travis Pastrana’s long, long association with Suzuki, which began in 1991 when Pastrana’s parents got some Suzuki RM80s from Cernic’s Racing, and continued all the way through Travis’ youth, amateur and professional career, and then up through his FMX and early Nitro Circus days. The main reason that Pastrana’s partnership with Suzuki ended was because he was running out of fresh Suzuki RM250 two-strokes to ride or farm for parts. Pastrana’s Suzuki tenure is every bit as impressive as that of Barry Carsten!

The Lowest Number (DC)

A few weeks back we posed the question, What is the lowest number to have never won in AMA Supercross or Pro Motocross? It was #47—at least it was until the '21 High Point National, where Rockstar Husqvarna's Jalek Swoll won for the first time. But after that, we knew that #48 was ridden into the winner's circle by Trey Canard ('08), #49 and #50 by Martin Davalos and Malcolm Stewart, respectively, both in 2016. And #51 was a winner for Ryan Villopoto in 2006, #52 on Ivan Tedesco's Yamaha of Troy bike in 2002, and then #53 with Ryan Sipes in 2012….

Finally, we figured it out: #54 is now the lowest number to have never won an AMA Supercross main event or outdoor national on the AMA circuit. We went back through our lists of numbers, which dates back to 1974—the first year of AMA Supercross—to see every person who's ever held the #54 and see who did the best with it.

In the '70s the number was held by visiting Swiss rider Sam Wuillemin, Oklahoma's Trey Jorski, NorCal's Pat Richter, SoCal hotshot Jeff Jennings, multi-time AMA 250 National Champion Gary Jones, and Tony Wanket. The best finish anyone finished with #54 in the '70s with #54? Pat Richter's seventh place aboard a KTM at the St. Pete 500 National in Florida.

In the 1980s, in order, #54 was worn by Monte Anderson, Michigan's Kris Bigelow, Canada's Ross "Rollerball" Pederson, NorCal wild man Donnie Cantaloupi, Kevin Davis, SoCal's Russ Wageman (father of current fast guys Robbie and RJ), Washington's Mike Larson, Arizona's Robert "Fig" Naughton (in both '87 and '88), and Wisconsin's Corey Scweitzer. The best anyone did with the number in the '70s? Naughton finished second at the 1987 Seattle 125 SX. (Bigelow's two fifth-place finishes in '81 in the High Point and St. Pete 250 Nationals was also impressive.)

In the 1990s the #54 was assigned to Florida's Jeff Frisz, Pennsylvania's Jeff Glass, Tennessee's Mike Brown (in both '92 and '93), New York's Bruce Stratton, California's Jeff Pestana, and then Minnesota's two-time FIM Motocross World Champion Donny Schmit for 1996. Schmit, who raced just once in '95, the Spring Creek 250 National, finishing fourth overall, tragically died that winter due to a rare blood disorder. In '97 the #54 was assigned to Florida's Gene Naumec, in '98 the Japanese rider Takeshi Koikeda, and finally in '99 to Buddy Antunez. All told, Mike Brown did the best with it, finishing second in '92 Pontiac 125 SX on a Peak/Pro-Circuit Honda CR125.

Moving into the new millennium #54 has gone to NESC rider Scott Carter, New Jersey legend Barry Carsten, New Mexico's Ryan Clark, our contributor Jason Thomas, California's Steve Mertens, Ohio's Jeff Gibson, New York's Bobby Kiniry, California's Daniel Sani, Michigan's Nico Izzi, and Florida's Matt Boni. The best finish of this group would have been Izzi's third-place finish at the '08 Indianapolis SX in the Lites class, but he had chosen to keep his first pro number #341 instead.

The next decade of riders with #54 begins with Jason Lawrence in 2010, as well as 2011, but he also chose to stick with his previous #338. The number finally shows up again in '12 on Weston Peick, then South Carolina's Les Smith, SoCal's Christian Craig in '14, Ryan Sipes in '15, Will Hahn in '16, Gannon Audette in '17, "Filthy" Phil Nicoletti in '18 and Dylan Merriman in '19. None of those guys was able to win in the year that they held #54. It didn't happen in 2020 (Jordon Smith) nor '21 (Nick Gaines), which brings us to 2022 and the new #54 and a new chance to finally get a first win, right?

Wrong. The #54 for 2022 was assigned to Martin Davalos, but Davalos announced his retirement, so the winless streak for #54 in AMA Supercross/Pro Motocross will continue through at least next season. Whoever gets #54 for '23 will have the weight of 50 years of pressure to finally get that number into the winner's circle!