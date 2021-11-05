The 17th round (of 18) of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place Sunday, November 7, for the MXGP of Lombardia as the paddock remains in Italy, but heads to Mantova for the penultimate and final rounds. Remember, the finale will take place on Wednesday, November 10 (check back for the broadcast schedule early next week).
Below is everything you need for round 17.
TV | Online Schedule
- MXGP
MXGP of Lombardia (Italy)EMX2t, EMX250 Races
Sunday, November 7
- MX 2 Free/Time PracticeLiveNovember 7 - 2:30 AM
- MXGP Free/Time PracticeLiveNovember 7 - 3:30 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveNovember 7 - 5:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveNovember 7 - 6:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveNovember 7 - 8:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveNovember 7 - 9:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)November 7 - 11:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)November 8 - 12:00 AM
2021 Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Romain Febvre
|614
|2
|Tim Gajser
|613
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|611
|4
|Jorge Prado
|502
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|498
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|642
|2
|Tom Vialle
|532
|3
|Jago Geerts
|516
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|487
|5
|Jed Beaton
|477
Other Links
General
MXGP of Lombardia
MXGP of Lombardia MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Lombardia MX2 Entry List
Track Map
Main Image courtesy of Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers