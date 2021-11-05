The 17th round (of 18) of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place Sunday, November 7, for the MXGP of Lombardia as the paddock remains in Italy, but heads to Mantova for the penultimate and final rounds. Remember, the finale will take place on Wednesday, November 10 (check back for the broadcast schedule early next week).

Below is everything you need for round 17.

TV | Online Schedule