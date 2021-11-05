Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Garda
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: MXGP of Lombardia

How to Watch MXGP of Lombardia

November 5, 2021 1:00pm
by:

The 17th round (of 18) of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place Sunday, November 7, for the MXGP of Lombardia as the paddock remains in Italy, but heads to Mantova for the penultimate and final rounds. Remember, the finale will take place on Wednesday, November 10 (check back for the broadcast schedule early next week).

Below is everything you need for round 17.

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Lombardia (Italy)

     EMX2t, EMX250 Races
    Sunday, November 7
    Mantova
    Mantova IT Italy
    • MX 2 Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      November 7 - 2:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      November 7 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      November 7 - 5:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      November 7 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      November 7 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      November 7 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      November 7 - 11:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      November 8 - 12:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2021 Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Romain Febvre France614
2Tim Gajser Slovenia613
3Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands611
4Jorge Prado Spain502
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland498
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France642
2Tom Vialle France532
3Jago Geerts Belgium516
4Mattia Guadagnini Italy487
5Jed Beaton Australia477
Full Standings

Other Links

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Lombardia

MXGP of Lombardia Race Center

MXGP of Lombardia Timetable

MXGP of Lombardia MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Lombardia MX2 Entry List

Track Map

MXGP of Lombardia
MXGP of Lombardia MXGP

Main Image courtesy of Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers

The January 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now