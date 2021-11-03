The FIM World Motocross Championship (MXGP) has but two rounds remaining, and they’re set to be all-time in terms of drama and tension since three riders on three different brand sit within three points of each other with four motos remaining. Currently Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Romain Febvre sits on top, with Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser one point behind and Red Bull KTM’s Jeffrey Herlings third, three points behind Febvre.

These three have had many close battles on the track but so far everyone has avoided the take outs or T-bones that could make emotions boil over. However, there was added drama over the weekend when Herlings, who crashed twice in the second moto, got a gift of one extra position when his fellow KTM rider Tony Cairoli moved over for him on the final lap. It moved Herlings from fifth in the moto to fourth.

There was no shortage of opinions on this after the race, from both the KTM riders and also the camps for Febvre and Gajser. Herlings does have allies with teammates Cairoli and also Jorge Prado, who seems to holeshot every moto.

Here are some key thoughts after the race.

KTM

“What he [Cairoli] did, I don’t know if I could have done it,” Herlings was quoted to our GP scribe Adam Wheeler. “Only the greatest and the biggest champions would do that. To me he not only showed his loyalty to KTM but helped me a lot because those are two very important points for me. Only a real team player would do that. Jorge as well; I had to pass him three times in that second moto. It was a real team effort, and I cannot thank them enough.”

“I’d prefer to be on a KTM right now because Jorge is the holeshot master and Tony is also so fast,” Herlings judged. “The Honda and the Kawi guys are basically alone. In the second moto Tony was matching my speed and he could have attacked me, but it was like he was my wingman. He made sure nobody could get around me; for what he did…he’s the best-ever.”

Herlings via team PR:

“Where can I start?! The day actually began quite good but then went downhill from there! My start was alright in the first moto but I could not get in my rhythm for the first three laps and at one point I was 4th but lost a lot of time passing Jorge. Basically, Romain and Jeremy had then gone. 3rd place was still OK. In the second moto I really wanted to attack and go for the win. I was into 2nd on the second lap and I thought ‘this is going to be my moto’. I went over the finish line jump and wanted to chase Tim because I felt I had the speed but the bike went left-right and I was shot-off. It was my mistake but the bike was then a bit bent and I needed some laps to get used to it. The rhythm was coming back and I was close to Romain but my hand came off the bar over that same jump and I was shot to the moon. That was a big hit with a big crash. The bike was even more bent! I knew then I would need something special today. I was 10th and I needed to keep pushing because every point counts. To go home only 3 points down, I know it is still in my own hands. I didn’t make it easy for myself and the last two GPs here have been tough but it is all still possible. Thanks to Tony. Only the greatest and the biggest champions would do that. To me he not only showed his loyalty to KTM but helped me a lot because those are two very important points. Only a real team player would do that. Jorge as well, I had to pass him three times in that second moto. It was a real team effort and I cannot thank them enough.”

Herlings posted on Instagram: