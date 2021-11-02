In September the Red Bull KTM team announced Marvin Musquin would return for the 2022 season, marking his 14th year of service on the orange machines, dating back to his early MX2 Championship runs on the Grand Prix circuit.

“It’s no secret that everyone on the team is like family to me,” said the 31-year-old Musquin. “It will be another fun challenge working with the new bike, which will be a lot more work but that’s exciting! I look forward to focusing my efforts on the supercross series and to the supercross schedule being back to normal starting back at Anaheim in January!"

“Marvin will be back for another SX season and I think he wants to prove to us that he is like red wine and gets better with time,” said KTM’s Motorsports North America Director Roger De Coster.

While 14 years with a brand is a long time, longer than the entire career for some riders, we wanted to see if anyone else can compare, historically. Here’s Davey Coombs’ deep dive into long tenures. Be sure to leave your comments below.

Robbie Reynard, Kevin Windham, Ricky Carmichael, and James Stewart were all riders signed at young ages to Kawasaki Team Green amateur support deals, in the hopes that they would transition right into the brand's professional team (which became two teams in 1993 when Mitch Payton's Pro Circuit team switched from Honda to Kawasaki). But of all those riders, only Carmichael would ever actually spend time with the Pro Circuit as a 125 rider, as Reynard went straight to the factory rig in '93, Windham actually switched to Yamaha for his first pro contract, and Stewart went straight to the main Kawasaki truck. Stewart, who first joined Team Green in 1993, would last longest on green, riding Kawasakis for 15 years through the end of the 2008 season, when he left after going 24-0 on a KX450F in the AMA National Motocross Championship.