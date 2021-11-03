The off-season allows Jason Weigandt to find the good stories you haven't heard, including Becca Sheets' rise to the top of the Grand National Cross Country Series' WXC division. Raised as a motocross racer, Sheets' eventual move to the woods resulted in three titles, including a hard-fought 2021 battle with fellow Yamaha rider Rachel Archer. Sheets held on despite brutal conditions at the Yamaha Ironman GNCC finale. Her bike even drowned out during the race, but she wrung out the air filter, got it running, and earned enough points to defend her crown. Now she will step away from the stresses of racing, announcing this season will be her last. Her story from motocross to the ISDE and GNCC is a good one.

Weigandt also checks in with up-and-coming GNCC ATV racer Hunter Hart, who earned second in this year's standings to GNCC National Champion Walker Fowler. Hart explains how ATV riders find their own sponsors and deals to earn a living as racers. He even got a discount card from Outback Steakhouse!

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, Cardo Systems, and OnX Maps.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Or watch the podcast in the video player below.