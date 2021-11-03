Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Pietramurata
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Garda
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
Exhaust Podcast: Winning and Retiring (With Becca Sheets)

Exhaust Podcast Winning and Retiring (With Becca Sheets)

November 3, 2021 10:30am
by:

The off-season allows Jason Weigandt to find the good stories you haven't heard, including Becca Sheets' rise to the top of the Grand National Cross Country Series' WXC division. Raised as a motocross racer, Sheets' eventual move to the woods resulted in three titles, including a hard-fought 2021 battle with fellow Yamaha rider Rachel Archer. Sheets held on despite brutal conditions at the Yamaha Ironman GNCC finale. Her bike even drowned out during the race, but she wrung out the air filter, got it running, and earned enough points to defend her crown. Now she will step away from the stresses of racing, announcing this season will be her last. Her story from motocross to the ISDE and GNCC is a good one.

Weigandt also checks in with up-and-coming GNCC ATV racer Hunter Hart, who earned second in this year's standings to GNCC National Champion Walker Fowler. Hart explains how ATV riders find their own sponsors and deals to earn a living as racers. He even got a discount card from Outback Steakhouse!

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, Cardo Systems, and OnX Maps.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Or watch the podcast in the video player below.

Main Image by Mack Faint

