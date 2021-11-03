#17: Robbie Reynard, Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Joey Savatgy

Matthes: RR took my beloved #17 and rocked it strong for a while. Remember that Tomac guy? Yeah, he ran it for one year, won the 250MX title and went to #3 right away so not many memories for ET with the #17. Cooper Webb? Same thing, he ran it for a year or so and then went to the #2 after he won the 250MX title. Oh #17, we hardly knew ya! Joey has had it for a few years now on Kawasaki, Suzuki, and now KTM so he’s taken that #17 around. Reynard never won with it, but he did look cool and gets my vote just because he ran it for so long.

Weege: The #17 had a nice run in the 250s for a bit with Tomac, Webb, and Savatgy. Almost like the AMA needed to hold it as “the number to be reserved for fast 250 riders only.” This is a tough one, Webb and Eli moved on to single digits so I’ll just call Joey the last man standing as associate it with him.

#18:Brock Sellards, Davi Millsaps, Weston Peick, and Jett Lawrence

Matthes: New home for this number with THE JETT who just happened to earn it for 2021 and decided to keep it for 2022 as his new career number. He could have taken a single digit after his 250 Class title. What’s wrong with these kids these days? Single digits are cool! The #8 is just laying there waiting to be used! Anyways, Peick barely got to run it before getting hurt, Millsaps was #18 for a while and won some big races with it. Sellards grabbed #18 as one of the early 250 Class guys to earn a permanent numbers. (BEFORE the worst rule in the sport was introduced, which now allows 250 East and West REGIONAL Supercross to count for NATIONAL numbers). In Sellards’ day you had to finish top three or four in the 250 Class to get inside the top ten overall for the year. Anyway, this one isn’t close, JETT’s career is still being written so I’ll go with Millsaps who won 450SX’s with the one-eight.

Weege: Yeah, ‘Saps all the way here. What’s cool is Davi was #188 as an amateur and #118 early as a pro (because #188 was taken) and then went to #18. So there’s real heritage in the #18 for him. Easy win here, although since Jett has decided not to take #8, this might need to be revisted in a decade.