The series went into a three-week break. Cooper stayed off the bike hoping the thumb would heal in time for the five-race stretch run in the series. The thumb did heal enough, actually, for Cooper to deal with it. But he lost a lot of fitness because he couldn’t ride during the week.

“I was leading the championship and there’s only one thing to do,” he said. “We had three weeks. My heart sank and I knew what I was in for. I had broken my foot before supercross. I was able to get through that, but the thumb is way different. It was the throttle hand and it was not comfortable at all, to say the least. I knew what I would be facing.

“There was no riding at all,” he said of the time between Washougal and Unadilla. “Looking back on that, that’s what cost me the championship, the lack of seat time. Honestly, I could deal with the pain. I was doing what I could to let it heal. We had five races in a row at that point. So I did what I could on the spin bike. I was getting my heart rate up to 185-190, doing everything I could to resemble riding, but at the end of the day it took me down a notch. I couldn’t sustain that race pace. My cardio couldn’t keep up with it.”

Hindsight is always 20/20. Cooper wonders if he would have been better off riding more, staying fit, and just fighting through the broken thumb.

“The thumb was painful and very uncomfortable, but I was able to push through that,” he said. “I just couldn’t catch my breath in the motos.”