Ruben Fernandez to Race MXGP Class for Final Two Rounds of Championship

Yamaha's Maxime Renaux clinched the MX2 title two rounds early as Fernandez, who held the championship lead at one point very early in the season, was battling with Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) and Kay De Wolf (Husqvarna) for seventh in the MX2 standings. But Fernandez will gain no more points in that class as he has been officially elevated to a CRF450R for the final two Italian rounds at Mantova.

Although still eligible for the MX2 class in 2022, the Spaniard is expected to be more of an assistant than simply getting premier-class gate drops. While it is unlikely that Fernandez will blatantly take out Gajser’s opponents, the #70’s speed could shuffle him into a position ahead of any of the three in the title fight, but he could ease up and give a spot (and points) to Gajser if needed. Either way, the Honda 114 Motorsports rider will get his first taste of the MXGP class as he will look to come back swinging in MX2 in 2022.

Below is the full press release from Honda Racing: