MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
How to Watch: MXGP of Garda

How to Watch MXGP of Garda

October 29, 2021 2:00pm
by:

The 16th round (of 18) of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place Sunday, October 31, for the MXGP of Garda as the paddock remains in Trentino, Italy, for the third race of this week's tripleheader.

Below is everything you need for round 16.

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Garda (Italy)

     EMX125, EMX250 Races
    Sunday, October 31
    Pietramurata
    Trentino IT Italy
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      October 31 - 4:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      October 31 - 5:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      October 31 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      October 31 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      October 31 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      October 31 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 31 - 9:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 31 - 10:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2021 Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands573
2Romain Febvre France572
3Tim Gajser Slovenia570
4Jorge Prado Spain473
5Antonio Cairoli Italy464
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France595
2Jago Geerts Belgium508
3Tom Vialle France492
4Mattia Guadagnini Italy475
5Jed Beaton Australia454
Full Standings

Other Links

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Garda

MXGP of Garda Race Center
MXGP of Garda Timetable
MXGP of Garda MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Garda MX2 Entry List

Track Map

MXGP of Garda
MXGP of Garda MXGP

Main Image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer

