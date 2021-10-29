The 16th round (of 18) of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place Sunday, October 31, for the MXGP of Garda as the paddock remains in Trentino, Italy, for the third race of this week's tripleheader.
TV | Online Schedule
- MXGP
MXGP of Garda (Italy)EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, October 31
- MX2 Free/Time PracticeLiveOctober 31 - 4:30 AM
- MXGP Free/Time PracticeLiveOctober 31 - 5:30 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveOctober 31 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveOctober 31 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveOctober 31 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveOctober 31 - 11:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)October 31 - 9:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)October 31 - 10:00 PM
2021 Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|573
|2
|Romain Febvre
|572
|3
|Tim Gajser
|570
|4
|Jorge Prado
|473
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|464
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|595
|2
|Jago Geerts
|508
|3
|Tom Vialle
|492
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|475
|5
|Jed Beaton
|454
Main Image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer