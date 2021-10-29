Baker and Plessinger from the outside may seem like an odd pairing. Baker is known for his regimented training program that has even resulted in speculation that his program “burns up” his riders. Webb even left the program during this past Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship season and moved to the 83 Compound instead. As for Plessinger, he’s one of the most outgoing personalities in the sport. There’s no question he works hard, but he also loves to loosen up by rocking patriotic attire, blasting country music wherever he goes, and does so with a huge smile on his face.

So, can Aldon’s program gel with an enigmatic personality like Aaron Plessinger?

“Yeah, I think it’s definitely going to be serious,” said Plessinger. “But I think with myself, Mookie [Malcolm Stewart], and RJ [Hampshire], I think we’ll make it fun. We’ll change the vibe there a little bit, as long as it’s under Aldon’s guidelines, for sure. I think you can’t take the fun out of it when you have two of the most fun guys in motocross there training and with each other every day. I think it’s going to be a good change and definitely hard at first, but a lot of people have done it before, and a lot of people have been successful. As long as I keep my head down and charge, we’ll be good.”

Another thing to consider beyond new program and new trainer, is also a new bike; and quite a different one at that. Most modern 450F’s are so good that the consumer level might not notice a huge change, but Plessinger is going from an aluminum frame, backwards engine Yamaha to a steel frame and nimble KTM. Yamaha’s struggles in the 450 Class with their current generation of motorcycle has been well documented, but with Star Racing in 2021, they found a turning point. Plessinger had a career year in the 450 Class with multiple podiums, and Dylan Ferrandis won the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship on that very bike.