TIME TO TUNE IN! (KELLEN BRAUER)

The 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship is now the only major motocross series still running as we head into November, and boy is it good! I’m often labeled as the “GP guy” in this office, but it’s been refreshing to see that my cohorts are seemingly just as into this crazy three-way title fight down the stretch as I am.

After Jeffrey Herlings’ throttle housing was run over in the first moto at the MXGP of Pietramurata on Wednesday, he was left on the sidelines for the entire first moto. He watched what was becoming a fairly manageable points lead dwindle to a 1-point deficit after the checkered flag waved. And even after the second moto, Herlings’ subprime gate selection and another small crash left him with a fourth-place finish and a narrow 1-point advantage then over Romain Febvre. Reigning World Champion Tim Gajser sits just another two points behind Febvre leaving three races to go and 3 points in it for the title. Herlings' Wednesday at the races was frustrating, but he's keeping an eye on the bigger picture. For more on Herlings' mindset going into the final three rounds, MXLarge spoke with the Dutchman about how he views it all.

The MXGP of Garda this Sunday, the MXGP of Lombardia next Sunday, and the MXGP of Citta di Mantova the Wednesday after that are all that remain. In 12 days, one of these three riders will walk away with the 2021 championship. Here is my assertion to you readers: watch! GPs don’t often appeal massively to American fans, whether it’s the early hours to watch it live or the sometimes-awkward times to watch it on CBS Sports later in the day, or a number of other things, but this is can’t-miss stuff here.

We rarely get two riders to the end of the season with a shot at the title, let alone three. And I’m not just speaking of the MXGP series here. And on top of that, the three players involved here have such different stories.

You have the three-time and reigning MXGP champion in Gajser who is trying to become just the sixth rider in either the 250cc, 500cc, or MXGP class history to threepeat on the big bikes. He would join Paul Friedrichs, Joel Robert, Roger De Coster, Stefan Everts, and Antonio Cairoli on this extremely tiny list of Mount Rushmore–level names in MXGP. You have Romain Febvre who has been through the wringer with injuries after winning the MXGP world title as a rookie in 2015. And you have Jeffrey Herlings, who has unmistakably been the fastest rider in the series nearly the entire time he’s been in it but has also been bitten by the injury bug. Herlings is three Grand Prix wins away from 100 in his career and just four from tying the great Stefan Everts. He won’t reach Everts this year, but he could reach 100 and stamp this championship home in emphatic fashion.

These three riders are fast, exciting, and have all had some form of adversity this year. The story of who comes out on top is merely the conclusion to one heck of a chapter in MXGP history. So, check your local CBS listings, get the MXGP-tv pass for these last three rounds, whatever you need to do to witness these three races. It is going to be one heck of a final showdown!