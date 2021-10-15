Racerhead #42

Hall Pass (Jason Weigandt)

I’m personally bummed that the American Motorcyclist Association wasn’t able to hold a 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. I can’t give the exact details as to why I feel that way, but I may or may not have sent a nomination letter for my friend Grant Langston for last year’s Hall, and I may or may not have gotten a letter back saying he was up for consideration. GL no doubt has the credentials, both as a multi-time champion racer, but now a lifetime industry guy through his Langston Motorsports dealership and also his television announcing work. Oh yes, GL wasn’t with us for the final rounds of this Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, but I’m not going to get into those politics, because I try not to engage in those debates. We all know this: GL deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. (It should be said that the Hall of Fame Class of '21 was announced before Langston quit. He would have had a better chance last year because Ryan Villopoto was not yet eligible, but because RV joined the ballot in '21, he went straight to the top of many Lifetime members' ballots.)

So the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has returned for 2021, and it will take place tonight in Ohio, the AMA’s base. But there’s a huge back log of candidates, partially because of last year’s miss, but also because for some reason motocross and dirt-oriented riders weren’t getting in for a while. So now there’s a backlog of legends that are due.

I wrote Redux on the 2021 Hall class a few months ago. Ryan Villopoto is in for obvious reasons. Dave Arnold, the team manager during Honda’s glory days in the 1980s and 1990s, is in. Dave’s a great storyteller, and Matthes actually visited him this week to talk about the old Team Honda bikes—look for a video soon. Gary Denton was actually my hero growing up. My parents wouldn’t let me get a dirt bike; they made me ride quads because they were “safer.” So I always looked up to the GOAT of ATV racing, Mr. Denton. He won eight straight AMA Grand National ATV Championships. Scott Plessinger might be known best as “Aaron’s dad” today, but he was a bad dude in off-road racing in the 1990s, battling Scott Summers for GNCC and National Hare Scramble Championships annually. He won four titles in those series and some say he’s the best mud rider ever.

Loretta Lynn is going to the AMA Hall of Fame—no doubt opening her ranch to motocross has had a huge impact on the sport. The Hall of Fame announcement dropped during the same week the AMA Amateur National was taking place, so Loretta’s family was able to speak about the honor during closing ceremonies. Loretta’s children, who now run their mom’s business, are fully aware that motocross has actually helped preserve Loretta’s name as a superstar, especially to a young demographic. Motocross is better with Loretta, but also Loretta is better with motocross.

Finally, a shoutout to legendary AMA Flat Track tuner Kenny Tolbert, who is so good at building bikes that he’s going into the Hall this weekend—and he just won another American Flat Track Championship last weekend as the tuner for Jared Mees!

Good to see the Hall of Fame ceremony is back for 2021. It will also be good to see more dirt-types getting in for 2022. My fingers are crossed.