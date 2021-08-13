Results Archive
The List Motocross Horizon Award Winners

August 13, 2021 1:30pm
by:

Following a week where he won both the 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport overalls at the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider Levi Kitchen received the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award at the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Kitchen finished 3-1-2 in the 250 Pro Sport and 3-1-1 in the Open Pro Sport and became the fourth Yamaha rider to win the award the third in the last seven years after he broke up a two-year run by the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team with Jalek Swoll (2019) and Stilez Robertson (2020). Kitchen was one of the three riders to claim wins in both of their classes at the Ranch this year. Here are the 26 winners since the inception of the award in 1997. Note: In 2008 there were two winners, as both Darryn Durham (Suzuki) and P.J. Larsen (Kawasaki) received the award.

Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winners

YearRiderBrand
2021Levi KitchenYamaha
2020Stilez Robertson Husqvarna
2019Jalek SwollHusqvarna
2018Derek DrakeKTM
2017Justin CooperYamaha
2016Chase SextonHonda
2015Benny BlossYamaha
2014RJ HampshireHonda
2013Matt BiscegliaHonda
2012Zach BellHonda
2011Justin BogleHonda
2010Jason AndersonKawasaki
2009Dean WilsonKawasaki
2008Darryn Durham and P.J. LarsenDurham (Suzuki) & Larsen (Kawasaki)
2007Trey CanardHonda
2006Josh HillYamaha
2005Ryan VillopotoKawasaki
2004Mike AlessiHonda
2003Davi MillsapsSuzuki
2002Evan LaughridgeSuzuki
2001James StewartKawasaki
2000Ben RiddleSuzuki
1999Travis PastranaSuzuki
1998Billy PayneKawasaki
1997Nick WeyKawasaki

OEM Totals

Brand Totals
Kawasaki7
Honda7
Suzuki5
Yamaha4
Husqvarna2
KTM1
