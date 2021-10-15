The 13th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place Saturday and Sunday, October 16 and 17, for the MXGP of Spain as the paddock takes over Arroyomolinos, Spain.
TV | Online Schedule
MXGP of SpainWMX, EMX125 Races
Sunday, October 17
- MX2 Free/Time PracticeLiveOctober 17 - 3:30 AM
- MXGP Free/TimeLiveOctober 17 - 4:30 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveOctober 17 - 6:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveOctober 17 - 7:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveOctober 17 - 9:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveOctober 17 - 10:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)October 17 - 10:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)October 17 - 11:00 PM
2021 Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|460
|2
|Romain Febvre
|454
|3
|Tim Gajser
|450
|4
|Jorge Prado
|398
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|387
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|488
|2
|Jago Geerts
|397
|3
|Mattia Guadagnini
|393
|4
|Tom Vialle
|372
|5
|Jed Beaton
|359
Main image: Kawasaki/Ray Archer