MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Articles
How to Watch: MXGP of Spain

How to Watch MXGP of Spain

October 15, 2021 12:30pm
by:

The 13th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place Saturday and Sunday, October 16 and 17, for the MXGP of Spain as the paddock takes over Arroyomolinos, Spain.

Below is everything you need for the 13th round of MXGP.

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Spain

     WMX, EMX125 Races
    Sunday, October 17
    intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos
    Arroyomolinos ES Spain
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      October 17 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time 
      Live
      October 17 - 4:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      October 17 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      October 17 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      October 17 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      October 17 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 17 - 10:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 17 - 11:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2021 Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands460
2Romain Febvre France454
3Tim Gajser Slovenia450
4Jorge Prado Spain398
5Antonio Cairoli Italy387
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France488
2Jago Geerts Belgium397
3Mattia Guadagnini Italy393
4Tom Vialle France372
5Jed Beaton Australia359
Track Map

MXGP

