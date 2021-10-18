Main image KTM Images/Ray Archer
FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)
Round 13 (of 19) — MXGP of Spain — Intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos—Arroyomolinos, Spain
MXGP
MXGP of Spain - MXGPOctober 17, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|3 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|2 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|4 - 2
|Honda
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|1 - 7
|Kawasaki
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|7 - 4
|KTM
|6
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|6 - 5
|GasGas
|7
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|5 - 8
|Yamaha
|8
|Benoit Paturel
|France
|8 - 9
|Honda
|9
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|13 - 6
|GasGas
|10
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|9 - 11
|Yamaha
MX2
MXGP of Spain - MX2October 17, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|2 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|4 - 4
|Husqvarna
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|3 - 8
|KTM
|5
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|5 - 6
|KTM
|6
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|13 - 2
|Yamaha
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|7 - 5
|Honda
|8
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|9 - 7
|Yamaha
|9
|Wilson Todd
|Australia
|11 - 10
|Kawasaki
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|10 - 11
|GasGas
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|505
|2
|Romain Febvre
|493
|3
|Tim Gajser
|490
|4
|Jorge Prado
|440
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|419
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|373
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|352
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|302
|9
|Alessandro Lupino
|233
|10
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|220
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|535
|2
|Jago Geerts
|427
|3
|Mattia Guadagnini
|426
|4
|Tom Vialle
|417
|5
|Jed Beaton
|395
|6
|Rene Hofer
|364
|7
|Thibault Benistant
|362
|8
|Kay De Wolf
|331
|9
|Ruben Fernandez
|292
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|230
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO
Round 8 (of 9) — Zink Ranch National Enduro — Sand Springs, Oklahoma
Overall Results
- Josh Toth (KTM)
- Steward Baylor (Yam)
- Trevor Bollinger (Hsq)
- Ben Kelley (KTM)
- Craig Delong (Hsq)
- Broc Hepler (Hsq)
- Jesse Ansley (KTM)
- Nathan Rector (KTM)
- Logan Kittock (Hon)
- Mike McGinnis (KTM)
Overall Standings
Australian ProMX
Through Round 3 (of 8)
Motorcycling Australia (MA) and the ProMX Management team (promoters for the Penrite ProMX Championship) have decided to call the championship after three rounds because of the ongoing COVID-19 issues. Luke Clout (MX1), Kyle Webster (MX2), and Blake Fox (MX3) are officially the 2021 champions. Read the full statement.
Championship Finish
THOR MX1
Pirelli MX2
Maxxis MX3
Other Championship Standings
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES
Through Round 12 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|292
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|284
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|215
|4
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|180
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|164
|6
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|156
|7
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|153
|8
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|146
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|131
|10
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|106
XC2
Johnny Girroir clinched the XC2 class title one round early.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|322
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|269
|3
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|187
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|186
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|173
|6
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|169
|7
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|153
|8
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|142
|9
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|132
|10
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|128
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|285
|2
|Rachael Archer
|275
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|194
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|175
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|168
|6
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|146
|7
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|141
|8
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|128
|9
|Taylor Taylor
|Lawrenceburg, KY
|116
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|105
AMA Super EnduroCross
Through Round 3 (of 6)
Super EnduroCross Class Standings
U.S. SPRINT ENDURO
Through round 4 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
Pro2 Overall Standings
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Cooper
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Colt Nichols
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Jett Lawrence
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Italy
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|Ben Watson
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Rene Hofer
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Levi Kitchen
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|View Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|NA
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC1
|Johnny Girroir
|GNCC
|XC2
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC3
|TDB
|GNCC
|WXC
|Luke Clout
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|Kyle Webster
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|Blake Fox
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Italy
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|USA
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Jake Piccolo
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|Darian Sanayei
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|Darian Sanayei
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Romain Febvre
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TDB
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|Layne Michael
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Johnny Girroir
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|Jesse Ansley
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TDB
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TDB
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Jared Mees
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|Dallas Daniels
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|Corey Texter
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins