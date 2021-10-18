Australian ProMX

Through Round 3 (of 8)

Motorcycling Australia (MA) and the ProMX Management team (promoters for the Penrite ProMX Championship) have decided to call the championship after three rounds because of the ongoing COVID-19 issues. Luke Clout (MX1), Kyle Webster (MX2), and Blake Fox (MX3) are officially the 2021 champions. Read the full statement.

Championship Finish

THOR MX1