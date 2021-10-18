Results Archive
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Layne Michael
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

October 18, 2021 9:30am
by:

Main image KTM Images/Ray Archer

FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)

Round 13 (of 19) — MXGP of Spain — Intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos—Arroyomolinos, Spain

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of Spain - MXGP

October 17, 2021
intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos
Arroyomolinos Spain
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands3 - 1 KTM
2Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain2 - 3 KTM
3Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia4 - 2 Honda
4Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France1 - 7 Kawasaki
5Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy7 - 4 KTM
6Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia6 - 5 GasGas
7Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland5 - 8 Yamaha
8Benoit Paturel Benoit Paturel France France8 - 9 Honda
9Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands13 - 6 GasGas
10Arnaud Tonus Arnaud Tonus Switzerland Switzerland9 - 11 Yamaha
Full Results

MX2

MXGP

MXGP of Spain - MX2

October 17, 2021
intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos
Arroyomolinos Spain
Rider Motos Bike
1Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France2 - 1 Yamaha
2Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 3 KTM
3Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia4 - 4 Husqvarna
4Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy3 - 8 KTM
5Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria5 - 6 KTM
6Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium13 - 2 Yamaha
7Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain7 - 5 Honda
8Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France9 - 7 Yamaha
9Wilson Todd Wilson Todd Australia Australia11 - 10 Kawasaki
10Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany10 - 11 GasGas
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands505
2Romain Febvre France493
3Tim Gajser Slovenia490
4Jorge Prado Spain440
5Antonio Cairoli Italy419
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland373
7Pauls Jonass Latvia352
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands302
9Alessandro Lupino Italy233
10Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark220
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France535
2Jago Geerts Belgium427
3Mattia Guadagnini Italy426
4Tom Vialle France417
5Jed Beaton Australia395
6Rene Hofer Austria364
7Thibault Benistant France362
8Kay De Wolf Netherlands331
9Ruben Fernandez Spain292
10Simon Laengenfelder Germany230
Full Standings

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO

Round 8 (of 9) — Zink Ranch National Enduro — Sand Springs, Oklahoma

Overall Results

  1. Josh Toth (KTM)
  2. Steward Baylor (Yam)
  3. Trevor Bollinger (Hsq)
  4. Ben Kelley (KTM)
  5. Craig Delong (Hsq)
  6. Broc Hepler (Hsq)
  7. Jesse Ansley (KTM)
  8. Nathan Rector (KTM)
  9. Logan Kittock (Hon)
  10. Mike McGinnis (KTM)

Overall Standings

Australian ProMX

Through Round 3 (of 8)

Motorcycling Australia (MA) and the ProMX Management team (promoters for the Penrite ProMX Championship) have decided to call the championship after three rounds because of the ongoing COVID-19 issues. Luke Clout (MX1), Kyle Webster (MX2), and Blake Fox (MX3) are officially the 2021 champions. Read the full statement.

Championship Finish

THOR MX1

Pirelli MX2

Maxxis MX3

Other Championship Standings

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Through Round 12 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States292
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States284
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States215
4Josh Strang Inverell Australia180
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States164
6Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States156
7Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States153
8Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States146
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States131
10Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States106
Full Standings

XC2

Johnny Girroir clinched the XC2 class title one round early.

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States322
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States269
3Lyndon Snodgrass Australia187
4Ruy Barbosa Chile186
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States173
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States169
7Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand153
8Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States142
9Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States132
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States128
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States322
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States269
3Lyndon Snodgrass Australia187
4Ruy Barbosa Chile186
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States173
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States169
7Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand153
8Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States142
9Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States132
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States128
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States285
2Rachael Archer New Zealand275
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States194
4Tayla Jones Yass Australia175
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States168
6Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States146
7Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States141
8Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada128
9Taylor Taylor Lawrenceburg, KY United States116
10Annelisa Davis Birchrunville, PA United States105
Full Standings

AMA Super EnduroCross

Through Round 3 (of 6)

Super EnduroCross Class Standings

U.S. SPRINT ENDURO

Through round 4 (of 9)

Pro Overall Standings

Pro2 Overall Standings

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Justin CooperMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Colt NicholsMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Dylan FerrandisLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Jett LawrenceLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
ItalyMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
Ben Watson Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
Rene HoferMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
Jeffrey HerlingsMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Levi KitchenLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
TDBGNCCXC1
Johnny GirroirGNCCXC2
TDBGNCCXC3
TDBGNCCWXC
Luke CloutPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
Kyle WebsterPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
Blake FoxPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
ItalyInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
USAInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
Dylan WrightCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Jake PiccoloCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
Cole ThompsonCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
Darian SanayeiCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Cole ThompsonCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
Darian SanayeiCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
Romain FebvreItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
Layne MichaelU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Johnny GirroirU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
Jesse AnsleyKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
Jared MeesAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
Dallas DanielsAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
Corey TexterAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

Read Now
December 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now