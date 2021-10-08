Welcome to Racerhead, and another week down early in the off-season. But it was a big one, as after last Friday’s news drops of new-team signings for Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson and amateurs Jett Reynolds and Chance Hymas, we are already seeing them on their respective new bikes, and talking about the hows and whys of switching things up—especially Eli Tomac, who has been very open and accessible to talking about his big change to Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing. Steve will have a bunch more on that further down. And there is some racing this weekend. The FIM Motocross World Championship is in France, and the battle royale that’s happening right now between defending champ Tim Gajser, the amazing Jeffrey “Schipol” Herlings (that’s an airport joke, and if you’ve been following MXGP you know what I mean), Romain Febvre, and Jorge Prado—with occasional cameos from Tony Cairoli—has been amazing. They are entering the stretch run now, so check them out Sunday morning on www.mxgp-tv.com. And here at home we have the Buckwheat 100 GNCC happening right down the road from the Racer X offices here in West Virginia. That series is also in the home stretch and just as close as MXGP, but with less guys; check back tomorrow morning for a preview on that battle between Steward Baylor Jr. and Ben Kelley.

We also got a closer look this week at the full 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule, tracks and formats, which includes more Triple Crown races, a return to many of the traditional stops as COVID-19 hopefully continues to creep away, not one but two East/West Showdowns, and also the introduction of SX Futures’ premier 250 class lining up on Saturdays as part of the actual event program at several races. Read about all of the stuff on the menu for 2022.

Personally, I like the Triple Crown events—they are fun and add a unique mix here and there. But I’m not racing, so I don’t have to do the added start (though it’s only one added start, as they don’t have heat races at these events, just three main events for the top guys, but all of the top guys and not half of them are out there together all three times). This one of the things that Matthes talked to Tomac about on the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast (which you can check out below):

"What's funny is, I'm not really a fan of them, but I seem to do well in them," Tomac told Matthes of Triple Crowns. "I don't like doing three starts in one night... Doing the three starts thing, with all of the dudes, it's just a lot of gnarliness in one night, you know?"

There has also been some continued confusion as to whether or not Feld Entertainment will have a vaccine mandate in order for athletes to compete. Jason Weigandt got with Dave Prater, Feld Motorsports' Supercross Director of Operations, 2-Wheel, to get to the bottom of the issue.

"There is no vax mandate for riders, team personnel, fans, anyone, at supercross. There's definitely a lot of misinformation out there and I just want to set that straight. There is no vaccination mandate for supercross, period."

Here’s more on Weege’s piece with Prater.

With that, let me turn it over to Jason Weigandt himself with more on with Dave Prater on this most 2020 of 2022 issues…

First, a quick look at the newest issue of the magazine. We picked Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Jo Shimoda as the main photo for this Racerhead since the Japanese native landed his first cover shot on the December 2021 issue, which you can check out below.