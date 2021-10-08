Kawasaki is new to the game, but they come in hot with a KX450SR. The “Special Racer” KX450 also has a polished cylinder head, Pro Circuit Titanium full exhaust, optimized ECU settings, KYB suspension with DLC coatings, X-Trig ROCS triple clamp, Hinson clutch cover, DID gold chain/ Dirtstar ST-X rims, Renthal rear sprocket, and race team inspired graphics to polish off the look. At the time of this post going to press we have yet to ride this machine but look for a Racer X Films on this bike real soon on our site.

As far as the OG’s of Factory Editions are concerned, KTM and Husqvarna will be unveiling their 250 & 450 design that is rumored to have an all-new frame and engine design. The bike(s) are also said to be around the same weight as the current models but have a lower center of gravity which could make them feel even lighter on the track. We will have to wait until December for we see them, but KTM and Husqvarna will have to have a certain amount in the states if they plan on having Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, and new recruit Aaron Plessinger riding these bikes come A1.