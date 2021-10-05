Supercross: Tickets on Sale, Triple Crown, Regions, & Showdowns Announced

Storylines abound for the 2022 Supercross season as the 450SX Class continues to feature what has become an ever-expanding, deep array of talent. Three Supercross champions will be competing for another title – 2x champion Cooper Webb, 2020 champion Eli Tomac and 2018 champion Jason Anderson as both a domestic and international “who’s who” list of competitors vie for their first title – Ken Roczen (Germany), Marvin Musquin (France), Dylan Ferrandis (France), Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart and Chase Sexton, all from America.

The first of three Triple Crown events will take place on Saturday, February 5 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., followed by rounds 8 and 13 on Saturday, February 26 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and Saturday, April 9 at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. The Triple Crown, three-race format is a break from the traditional one Main Event race format and has become a fan favorite since its inception in 2018.

The 250SX Class will see a return of both reigning champions – Justin Cooper (Western Regional) and Colt Nichols (Eastern Regional), while Australian super-star brothers Jett and Hunter Lawrence and Japan’s Jo Shimoda seek their first title.

The Western Regional 250SX Class Championship will be contested at the following rounds:

Round 1 - Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, January 8 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

- Oakland, Calif. on Saturday, January 15 at RingCentral Coliseum Round 3 - San Diego, Calif. on Saturday, January 22 at Petco Park

- Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, January 29 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Round 5 - Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, February 5 at State Farm Stadium

- Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, February 12 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Round 12 - Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, March 26 at Lumen Field

The Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship will be contested at the following rounds:

Round 7 - Minneapolis, Minn. on Saturday, February 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium

Arlington, Texas on Saturday, February 26 at AT&T Stadium Round 9 - Daytona Beach Fla. on Saturday, March 5 at Daytona International Speedway

Detroit, Mich. on Saturday, March 12 at Ford Field Round 11 - Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium

Louis, Mo. on Saturday, April 9 at the Dome at America’s Center Round 15 - Foxborough, Mass. on Saturday, April 23 at Gillette Stadium

The Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown races will be held on Saturday, April 16 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga. (Round 14) and Saturday, May 7 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah (Round 17).

Monster Energy Supercross, The Official Video game 4, released last Spring featured a new track editor feature where gamers can create their own in-game track designs. Milestone, the video game maker, ran a global contest from April through June where the winning prize was to bring one virtual track design to life during the 2022 championship. Round 11 in Indianapolis will be inspired by the winning design from the video game track editor contest.