Now we’re in October with two rounds to go in the season, and we have no idea who is going to win the title! KTM’s Ben Kelley from Yamaha’s Stu Baylor are practically in a dead heat heading into round 12 of 13. It doesn’t get any better than this—a two-horse race for the title, and your guess as to which one will win is as good as mine!

Historically though, just how good is the racing in 2021? For starters, we’ve seen four different race winners, which ties the highest number of individual overall race winners since 2012. There have also been three different points leaders in Grant Baylor, Ben Kelley, and Stu Baylor. And the one point that separates Stu Baylor and Kelley could set up the closest championship duel since 2013, when Kailub Russell edged out Charlie Mullins by just seven points to capture the title. If Ben Kelley can win the Buckwheat 100 tomorrow and Stu Baylor takes second, we could see a championship decided by only one point at the finale, which would be the closest title race in GNCC history.

Realistically, Stu Baylor shouldn’t even be in this championship race. Preseason he was among the favorites but an injury just before the season opener left him on the sidelines. To add to his early season woes, a mechanical at round two led to a 14th-place finish in Florida. These two mishaps left him in a nearly 50-point hole. Many believed this was enough to squash the blue #514’s dream of a championship in 2021. Everyone, including him.

“You know, after round one I was thinking positive, I felt like we could come back, like we were still in it,” said Baylor of his season to date. “In Florida [second round] I think I was running in second and I thought I could win and be back on track, but after the [equipment] failure and scoring only six points, I basically gave the guys a two-race head start. I wanted to stay positive. I wanted to say, ‘You know, we could still pull this out,’ but at that point it almost seemed like it was going to be impossible. It was going to take bad luck on other people for me to pull it off. There’s no way I ever would have thought I would have won seven of the next nine races.”

And Baylor did just that, taking seven of the next nine races. In fact, dating back to the second half of the ‘20 season, Stu has won 11 of the last 15 races he has entered. Because of his slow start though, he has taken on the role of the underdog in 2021.