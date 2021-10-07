With the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship right around the corner, some confusion came to light in the past few weeks regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and how promoter Feld Entertainment planned to handle them in the coming season. With stadiums all having different regulations, Feld came under some scrutiny about what they were going to require. Our Jason Weigandt caught up with Supercross Director of Operations Dave Prater to clear up the confusion on the whole situation. As of now, no stadium on the 2022 calendar requires a vaccination for riders, fans or anyone else involved with the event, and Feld is not requiring a vaccine on its own, either. Feld will keep teams and riders informed as early as possible if it appears a stadium or local government is looking to change a policy, but Prater does say stadiums were picked for 2022 partially based on which buildings appeared to be the least restrictive. Changing buildings once a schedule is set will be very hard in 2022, with so many live events coming back, and so many stadiums being booked far in advance.

Video courtesy of Feld Entertainment and NBC Sports

Narration by Kellen Brauer

Interview by Jason Weigandt