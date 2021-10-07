Results Archive
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Articles
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
Articles
Feld's Dave Prater: "There Is No Vaccination Mandate For Supercross. Period."

October 7, 2021 9:35am | by: &

With the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship right around the corner, some confusion came to light in the past few weeks regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and how promoter Feld Entertainment planned to handle them in the coming season. With stadiums all having different regulations, Feld came under some scrutiny about what they were going to require. Our Jason Weigandt caught up with Supercross Director of Operations Dave Prater to clear up the confusion on the whole situation. As of now, no stadium on the 2022 calendar requires a vaccination for riders, fans or anyone else involved with the event, and Feld is not requiring a vaccine on its own, either. Feld will keep teams and riders informed as early as possible if it appears a stadium or local government is looking to change a policy, but Prater does say stadiums were picked for 2022 partially based on which buildings appeared to be the least restrictive. Changing buildings once a schedule is set will be very hard in 2022, with so many live events coming back, and so many stadiums being booked far in advance.

Video courtesy of Feld Entertainment and NBC Sports
Narration by Kellen Brauer
Interview by Jason Weigandt

