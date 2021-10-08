The 12th round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this Saturday and Sunday at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia, at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch both pro afternoon races live on RacerTV.com.
The 12th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place Saturday and Sunday, October 9 and 10, for the MXGP of France as the paddock takes over Occitanie, France.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Grand National Cross Country Series
- GNCC
Buckwheat 100Sunday, October 10
FIM Motocross World Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of FranceEMX250, EMX125 Races
Sunday, October 10
- MX 2 Free/Time PracticeLiveOctober 10 - 3:30 AM
- MXGP Free/Time PracticeLiveOctober 10 - 4:30 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveOctober 10 - 6:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveOctober 10 - 7:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveOctober 10 - 9:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveOctober 10 - 10:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)October 10 - 2:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)October 10 - 3:00 PM
2021 Standings
Grand National Cross Country Series
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|263
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|262
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|200
|4
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|166
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|161
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|292
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|248
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|169
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|168
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|162
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|310
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|242
|3
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|193
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|181
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|161
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|273
|2
|Rachael Archer
|271
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|175
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|173
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|165
FIM Motocross World Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|415
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|413
|3
|Romain Febvre
|407
|4
|Jorge Prado
|384
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|353
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|448
|2
|Jago Geerts
|363
|3
|Mattia Guadagnini
|351
|4
|Jed Beaton
|324
|5
|Tom Vialle
|322
OTHER INFO
Grand National Cross Country Series
CJ Raceway
2348 Scotch Hill
Thornton, WV 26440
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Grand National Cross Country Series
Get tickets to the Buckwheat 100 GNCC.
Track Map
Grand National Cross Country Series
race day Schedule
Buckwheat 100 GNCC Saturday and Sunday Schedule
Saturday, October 9, and Sunday, October 10, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Newburg, West Virginia.
Main Image by Mack Faint