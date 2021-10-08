Results Archive
How to Watch: Buckwheat 100 GNCC and MXGP of France

How to Watch Buckwheat 100 GNCC and MXGP of France

October 8, 2021 12:40pm
by:

The 12th round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this Saturday and Sunday at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia, at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch both pro afternoon races live on RacerTV.com.

The 12th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place Saturday and Sunday, October 9 and 10, for the MXGP of France as the paddock takes over Occitanie, France.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC TV Schedule
The 2021 Buckwheat 100 GNCC weekend broadcast schedule.
The 2021 Buckwheat 100 GNCC weekend broadcast schedule. GNCC Racing

FIM Motocross World Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of France

     EMX250, EMX125 Races
    Sunday, October 10
    Lacapelle-Marival
    Occitanie FR France
    • MX 2 Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      October 10 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      October 10 - 4:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      October 10 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      October 10 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      October 10 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      October 10 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 10 - 2:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 10 - 3:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2021 Standings

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States263
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States262
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States200
4Josh Strang Inverell Australia166
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States161
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States292
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States248
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States169
4Ruy Barbosa Chile168
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia162
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States310
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States242
3Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States193
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States181
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States161
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States273
2Rachael Archer New Zealand271
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia175
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States173
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States165
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia415
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands413
3Romain Febvre France407
4Jorge Prado Spain384
5Antonio Cairoli Italy353
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France448
2Jago Geerts Belgium363
3Mattia Guadagnini Italy351
4Jed Beaton Australia324
5Tom Vialle France322
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC Live Timing

Buckwheat 100 GNCC

Buckwheat 100 GNCC Race Center
Buckwheat 100 GNCC Starting Rows

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of France

MXGP of France Race Center
MXGP of France Timetable
MXGP of France MXGP Entry List
MXGP of France MX2 Entry List

Grand National Cross Country Series

CJ Raceway
2348 Scotch Hill
Thornton, WV 26440

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Grand National Cross Country Series

Get tickets to the Buckwheat 100 GNCC.

Track Map

Grand National Cross Country Series

The 2021 Buckwheat 100 GNCC layout.
The 2021 Buckwheat 100 GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

race day Schedule

Buckwheat 100 GNCC Saturday and Sunday Schedule

Saturday, October 9, and Sunday, October 10, 2021

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Newburg, West Virginia.

Main Image by Mack Faint

