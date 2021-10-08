The 12th round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this Saturday and Sunday at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia, at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch both pro afternoon races live on RacerTV.com.

The 12th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place Saturday and Sunday, October 9 and 10, for the MXGP of France as the paddock takes over Occitanie, France.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Grand National Cross Country Series