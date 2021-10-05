Kawasaki Introduces SR Edition 2022 KX450

Kawasaki is getting in on the act with its own high-end version of the 2022 KX450, dubbed the "SR" or Special Racer. Similar to the KTM Factory Edition, Husqvarna Rockstar Edition, and Honda Works Edition, this is a 450 equipped with some top-shelf bolt on parts, as well as several upgrades in the engine and suspension departments.

The bike retails for $12,399, compared to the $9,499 MSRP for the standard KX450. The press release on the SR bike is below.

The Kawasaki KX™450 has long been the flagship model in the Kawasaki KX™ lineup of motocross motorcycles and is built with race-winning components to help propel Kawasaki riders to the top step of the podium. With decades of winning history, Kawasaki introduces the all-new 2022 KX™450SR. Previously only reserved for early Kawasaki factory racing machines, the “SR” or Special Racer naming convention represents the pinnacle of Kawasaki race bikes. The all-new KX450SR is purpose built leveraging significant high value parts that have been proven by the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team competing in Monster Energy Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championships.

Starting with the KX450 concept, the all-new KX450SR model has been designed to suit riders seeking race wins and features elite-level racing components, special tuning and design updates inspired by the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team to further elevate its performance and factory racer looks.

This high-performance, limited edition Special Racer includes updates to the engine, exhaust, suspension, engine mapping, wheels, and styling.

ALL-NEW 2022 KAWASAKI KX™450SR HIGHLIGHTS: