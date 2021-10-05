Kawasaki Introduces SR Edition 2022 KX450
Kawasaki is getting in on the act with its own high-end version of the 2022 KX450, dubbed the "SR" or Special Racer. Similar to the KTM Factory Edition, Husqvarna Rockstar Edition, and Honda Works Edition, this is a 450 equipped with some top-shelf bolt on parts, as well as several upgrades in the engine and suspension departments.
The bike retails for $12,399, compared to the $9,499 MSRP for the standard KX450. The press release on the SR bike is below.
The Kawasaki KX™450 has long been the flagship model in the Kawasaki KX™ lineup of motocross motorcycles and is built with race-winning components to help propel Kawasaki riders to the top step of the podium. With decades of winning history, Kawasaki introduces the all-new 2022 KX™450SR. Previously only reserved for early Kawasaki factory racing machines, the “SR” or Special Racer naming convention represents the pinnacle of Kawasaki race bikes. The all-new KX450SR is purpose built leveraging significant high value parts that have been proven by the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team competing in Monster Energy Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championships.
Starting with the KX450 concept, the all-new KX450SR model has been designed to suit riders seeking race wins and features elite-level racing components, special tuning and design updates inspired by the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team to further elevate its performance and factory racer looks.
This high-performance, limited edition Special Racer includes updates to the engine, exhaust, suspension, engine mapping, wheels, and styling.
ALL-NEW 2022 KAWASAKI KX™450SR HIGHLIGHTS:
- NEW Cylinder head with polished intake ports
- NEW Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro titanium exhaust system
- NEW Optimized ECU fuel injection settings
- NEW KYB front and rear suspension components
- NEW XTrig ROCS-TECH triple clamps with PHDS (Progressive Handlebar Damping System)
- NEW I.D. DirtStar ST-X rims
- NEW I.D. gold chain
- NEW Renthal® rear sprocket
- NEW Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team inspired color and graphics
- NEW Hinson clutch cover with Kawasaki Racing Team logo
ENGINE
- NEW Cylinder head with polished intake ports
- NEW Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro titanium exhaust system
- NEW Optimized ECU fuel injection settings
The 449cc lightweight engine package utilizes input derived directly from the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team. Just like the KX450, the KX450SR engine features an electric start activated by the push of a button and powered by a compact Lithium-ion battery. A lightweight finger-follower valve actuation design comes by way of Kawasaki’s top-level road racing technology and World Superbike engineers, enabling larger-diameter valves and more aggressive cam profiles. The KX450SR features new polished intake ports that provide smoother airflow, contributing to increased engine performance. A close-ratio five-speed transmission is paired with a high-capacity coned disc-spring hydraulic clutch that helps facilitate control and provide a consistent feeling even under heavy use.
Just like the Monser Energy® Kawasaki factory race team, a lightweight Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro titanium race exhaust has been fitted and contributes to increased engine performance. New engine ECU fuel injection settings are exclusive to the KX450SR and match the more powerful engine characteristics, providing controllability and factory-spec high-performance riding for a wide-range of motocross riders.
CHASSIS
A slim aluminum perimeter frame provides precise cornering through excellent front-end feel and agility when riding at high speeds. The frame’s lightweight construction is composed of forged, extruded, and cast parts, while the engine is used as a stressed member and adds to the frame's rigidity balance. Engineers carefully selected the dimension of the swingarm pivot, output sprocket and rear axle locations to focus on the center of gravity and balanced handling.
SUSPENSION
- NEW KYB front and rear suspension components
- NEW XTrig ROCS-TECH triple clamps with PHDS (Progressive Handlebar Damping System)
The KX450SR receives all-new KYB front and rear suspension components with a DLC (diamond-like coating) on the fork tubes that increases surface hardness to help prevent scratches and gouges that can occur from dirt, mud, rocks, and roost found in the motocross environment. It also reduces friction so that exclusive KX450SR settings can be used for higher performance, smoother suspension action, and a plush feeling. A Kashima Coat creates a hard, low-friction surface on the inside of the fork outer tubes to help prevent wear abrasion and keep sliding surfaces smooth for a long time. The lubricating material in the coating contributes to smoother suspension action, especially at the initial part of the stroke, and a better ride feel. The large-diameter fork inner tubes allow large 25mm damping pistons to be used so a firm damping force can be achieved with a lower internal pressure, which allows firmer damping performance and increased riding comfort. The rear shock offers dual compression adjustability so that high speed and low speed damping can be tuned separately. Utilizing feedbck from Kawasaki’s factory race teams, the 22mm front axle enhances front end traction. The New Uni-Trak® rear suspension linkage ratios have been selected to suit the chassis.
Holding up the KYB front forks is a new set of XTrig ROCS (revolutionary opposing clamp system) tech triple clamps that help to improve fork flex action for more optimal fork function. The upper triple clamp is outfitted with XTrig’s PHDS (progressive handlebar dampening system) handlebar mounts that are lightweight and improve responsiveness of the fork, and is supported by elastomers which are designed to absorb vibration from the engine and chassis. This system also helps to dampen the forces acting on the handlebars in both horizontal and vertical directions, translating into increased steering precision for the rider. With this system, the handlebar can be adjusted in 12 different positions for total rider customization.
BRAKES & WHEELS
- NEW I.D. DirtStar ST-X wheels
- NEW I.D. gold chain
- NEW Renthal® rear sprocket
New on the KX450SR is a pair of D.I.D. DirtStar wheels, improving the strength and durability under the most challenging conditions on the racetrack. The black coating on the rims emulates the looks of a factory race machine. Further adding to the attention grabbing appearance on the KX450SR is the championship proven combination of a new D.I.D. 520ERT3 gold chain fitted to a black Renthal Ultralight™ aluminum rear sprocket.
Handling the stopping duties is an oversized 270 mm, petal-shaped front brake rotor from the renowned manufacturer, Braking®. The rear is equipped with a 250 mm petal-shaped Braking rotor coinciding with the large front disc.
ERGONOMICS
Kawasaki continues its unmatched commitment towards providing riders with class-leading ERGO-FIT® adjustable componentsto fit a variety of riders and riding styles. The footpegs feature dual-position mounting points, with a lower position that reduces the standard setting by an additional 5 mm, reducing the knee angle when taller riders are seated.
STYLING
- NEW Special racer edition color & graphics
- NEW Hinson clutch cover with Kawasaki Racing Team logo
- NEW Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro titanium exhaust with special decal
In addition to the already sharp, aggressive styling found on the KX450, the KX450SR receives special colors & graphics that resemble those found on the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team. Also new and adding to its true race machine looks is a Hinson Billetproof® clutch cover featuring the Kawasaki Racing Team logo that improves heat dissapation as well as a Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro titanium exhaust that features a special green decal.
KAWASAKI KX450SR
Color: Lime Green
MSRP: $12,399
Availability: Now
