Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki Announces Five-Rider Roster for 2022
Foothill Ranch, California – With the 2022 racing season marking nearly three decades of success, the Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki race team announces its five-rider lineup for the upcoming season. The team will field the established Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, Jo Shimoda and 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Rookie of the Year, Seth Hammaker. Kawasaki also welcomes long-time Team Green™ amateur rising star Jett Reynolds to the fold as he graduates into the pro ranks.
As one of the most successful teams in the paddock, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki boasts an impressive resume that includes the most combined supercross and motocross wins in the 250 class and 29 total championships.
“We have a skilled group of riders on the team for the 2022 season,” said Mitch Payton, Pro Circuit owner. “With seasoned riders like Austin, Cameron, and Jo returning, last year’s rookie sensation Seth ready to begin his sophomore season and Jett making his pro debut; we are in a good spot to compete for both 250 West and East Supercross titles. Everyone on the team including riders, staff and personnel, are preparing for the new season to begin and we expect to finish on top of the podium.”
Returning for a seventh season with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki squad in 2022 is Austin Forkner. The 12-time 250 Class race winner has high hopes to return to his winning ways this season after his promising 2021 supercross title campaign was cut short due to injury.
McAdoo is also back under the Kawasaki tent for the upcoming season. Coming off a career-best season in 2021 that saw McAdoo collect his first AMA 250 Supercross win, the Iowa native is keen on improving his third-place finish in the Supercross 250 West Championship point standings.
Back for his second year with the Kawasaki team is Shimoda. Building on a stand-out 2021 season, the Japanese-born rider secured a career-first 250SX Class win along with six podiums last season and appears ready to use his experience running up front to mount a championship fight.
Entering his sophomore season, Hammaker returns to the Kawasaki squad with his first career 250SX Class win and three AMA Supercross podiums under his belt. Last year’s rookie stand out heads into the new season with expectations to battle for race wins and podiums.
Making his professional debut with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team is Reynolds. Carrying nine AMA Amateur National titles and the 2017 Monster Energy Cup Supermini Class championship, Reynolds is set to make an immediate impact for the team in both series at the beginning of the 2022 season.
The 2022 Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki racing team is positioned for another championship campaign and awaits the start of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and AMA Pro Motocross Championship.