Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki Announces Five-Rider Roster for 2022

Foothill Ranch, California – With the 2022 racing season marking nearly three decades of success, the Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki race team announces its five-rider lineup for the upcoming season. The team will field the established Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, Jo Shimoda and 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Rookie of the Year, Seth Hammaker. Kawasaki also welcomes long-time Team Green™ amateur rising star Jett Reynolds to the fold as he graduates into the pro ranks.

As one of the most successful teams in the paddock, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki boasts an impressive resume that includes the most combined supercross and motocross wins in the 250 class and 29 total championships.

“We have a skilled group of riders on the team for the 2022 season,” said Mitch Payton, Pro Circuit owner. “With seasoned riders like Austin, Cameron, and Jo returning, last year’s rookie sensation Seth ready to begin his sophomore season and Jett making his pro debut; we are in a good spot to compete for both 250 West and East Supercross titles. Everyone on the team including riders, staff and personnel, are preparing for the new season to begin and we expect to finish on top of the podium.”

Returning for a seventh season with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki squad in 2022 is Austin Forkner. The 12-time 250 Class race winner has high hopes to return to his winning ways this season after his promising 2021 supercross title campaign was cut short due to injury.