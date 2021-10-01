Watch: Eli Tomac Explains Why He Signed With Yamaha

Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing announced today that multi-time motocross and supercross champion Eli Tomac has signed a deal with them for 2022. The Colorado native departs Kawasaki after six years and joins Yamaha on the heels of the brand's first title in the 450 Class since 2009, when James Stewart won the Monster Energy Supercross Championship, and first Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 Championship since Grant Langston won in 2007.

Jason Weigandt spoke with Eli Tomac this morning about the switch, what happened at Kawasaki, and why Yamaha was the right decision for him moving forward.

Footage courtesy of NBC Sports and Feld Motor Sports.

