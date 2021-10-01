Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Articles
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Eli Tomac Explains Why He Signed With Yamaha

October 1, 2021 3:30pm | by: &

Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing announced today that multi-time motocross and supercross champion Eli Tomac has signed a deal with them for 2022. The Colorado native departs Kawasaki after six years and joins Yamaha on the heels of the brand's first title in the 450 Class since 2009, when James Stewart won the Monster Energy Supercross Championship, and first Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 Championship since Grant Langston won in 2007.

Jason Weigandt spoke with Eli Tomac this morning about the switch, what happened at Kawasaki, and why Yamaha was the right decision for him moving forward.

Footage courtesy of NBC Sports and Feld Motor Sports. 

