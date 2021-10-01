Mathys Boisramé to Fill-In for Injured Ivo Monticelli in MXGP

Frenchman Mathys Boisramé is moving from MX2 to MXGP for the rest of the season, staying with Kawasaki but moving to a different team. A press release is below:

Firmly established as a front runner and regular podium visitor in MX2 on his F&H KX250, Frenchman Mathys Boisramé has been selected to fill-in for the injured Ivo Monticelli on the MX Esca Kawasaki KX450-SR.

Recently selected as part of a strong French team for the 2021 MXoN, Boisramé has made no secret of the fact that – like many riders in the MX2 class – his core ambition is take on the ultimate motocross challenge of MXGP.

Welcomed to the MX Esca awning by Monticelli’s pit crew and the rest of the experienced team, Boisramé’s first task will be to familiarise himself with his new mount with scheduled practice and familiarisation briefings ahead of the remaining MXGP rounds.

Although understandably sad to see Mathys depart without completing the full 2021 season, Team Manager of his current F&H squad, Nathalie Fase, has given the racing class step up her full support saying:

“We had some great times working with MB172. Mathys is a fast rider with great future potential and a superb team player. F&H is proud to have played part in his meteoric rise to the ranks of MXGP riders and we wish him well for his Kawasaki future.”

Despite a mid-season knee injury from which he has now recovered, Boisramé, has shown himself to be both a fast and tactical rider. His three year rise to prominence in the F&H team is something that appeals to MX Esca, Team Manager, Vincent Bereni:

“MX Esca is happy to give Mathys the opportunity to ride the last five MXGP events on the KX 450 SR machine. F&H has put a lot of effort into Mathys in the past 2 years. Letting him take this opportunity shows just how professional and how dedicated to the sport the F&H team is and I’d like to thank them for that. From our end, we never like to rush anything, the step from MX2 to MXGP bikes is important that is why we decided to first get Mathys comfortable with the bike, giving the team the time to be also ready as we are currently racing every weekend. This way he will be able to perform at his best. We think Mathys can get some good experience of the MXGP class and show his potential for the future.”

Mathy’s himself concluded: