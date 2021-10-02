From the Yamaha press release dated September 29, 2021 and reading: Yamaha Head to Germany!

“I’m looking forward to this weekend. I like the track; a lot of ruts are always coming and they prepare the track really nice. The goal is to stay consistent and get on the podium and score some good points. Let’s see from there.”

This was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team racer Maxime Renaux of France speaking in print, the 21-year-old now holding a commanding 71-point lead in the global war to capture the 2021 FIM MX2 World Championship. Now poised to launch a run of eight straight Grands Prix beginning with this Sunday’s MXGP of Germany set for the legendary and storied Teutschenthal, Renaux is hoping and planning on marching forward with the same speed, consistency and results that have all added up to make him the standout pilot in the MX2 global conflict. Dating back to the birth of the FIM Motocross World Championship in 1957, the great motocross nation of France has won a grand total of sixteen FIM MX MMX1/MXGP/250cc and MX2 and 125cc World Championships. Will Maxime Renaux be the next Frenchman to snag an FIM Gold Medal? To find out more about the No. 959 Yamaha YZ250F rider and his title charge, we sought him out, and Renaux spoke about being a man of the world.

Maxime, thanks for taking the time to talk with us as we know you have a big weekend of racing before you. The MXGP of Germany is set to run on hardpacked Teutschenthal circuit beginning tomorrow. What do you make of the place?

Yeah, it’s been pretty good track for me. It’s a really nice track and it is always prepared real well and has deep ruts. Yeah, it has a nice layout and flow, so, yeah, I am really looking forward to it. I’m going to try and gain some good points for the championship and to extend my lead a little bit and to make some more steps towards the championship.

Your results thus far in 2021 have been amazingly consistent. You were sixth at the season opening MXGP of Russia at the Orlyonok circuit and you placed fourth at the MXGP of The Netherlands at the Oss circuit. In the other six Grands Prix you lined up for you were either first, second or third overall. We can see why you have a 71-point lead in the fight for the MX2 World Championship.

Yeah, it has been really good and actually that is why I am really happy about my season. I’m being pretty consistent now and always work my way to the front if I don’t start good or something. Except for the first race in Russia where I had a little bit of trouble with some sickness that I had to fight my way through, it has all gone well. I’ve only missed out on the podium two times. I’m really happy about it. Now we try to make some improvements over the past two weeks with my starts, so I’m getting better at that and looking to improve on this very topic this weekend.