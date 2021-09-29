Racer X Films: Red Bull Imagination 2.0
September 29, 2021 10:15am | by: Tom Journet & Sam Nicolini
Following a successful event in 2020, Tyler Bereman once again took the reins on his creation, Red Bull Imagination, as he invited over a dozen of the top free riding/freestyle moto athletes to Kansas to compete in the wild, massive, competition. Afterwards, we caught up to Bereman, Axell Hodges, Colby Raha, Christian Dresser, and Josh Hill to get their takes on Red Bull Imagination 2.0.
Film/edit: Tom Journet
More on the Red Bull Imagination 2.0:
Main Image: Chris Tedesco/Red Bull Content Pool