Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Articles
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Red Bull Imagination 2.0

September 29, 2021 10:15am | by: &

Following a successful event in 2020, Tyler Bereman once again took the reins on his creation, Red Bull Imagination, as he invited over a dozen of the top free riding/freestyle moto athletes to Kansas to compete in the wild, massive, competition. Afterwards, we caught up to Bereman, Axell Hodges, Colby Raha, Christian Dresser, and Josh Hill to get their takes on Red Bull Imagination 2.0.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

More on the Red Bull Imagination 2.0:

Recommended Reading

Main Image: Chris Tedesco/Red Bull Content Pool

Read Now
November 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now