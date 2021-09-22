Watch: The Massive Jumps of Red Bull Imagination Competition

Text/Film: Red Bull

Competition day is here! Practice sessions come to a close as the riders lock down the supercross-motocross “dirt-skate-park” course and figure out their runs before the main event. Ryan Sipes successfully joins the ranks as a freerider after escaping a scary wreck while Tyler Bereman toughs out an ankle injury from a wicked first-hit case to send a completely new hit the morning of the comp. From there, it’s up to the judges as the riders take to the course for two 5-minute runs to determine the Red Bull Imagination 2.0 champion. Let’s see what happens with this star-studded rider list.