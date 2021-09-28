The 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations took place on Sunday in Italy. With tons of storylines from the 74th edition of the event, we fired off some questions to longtime pro Jason Thomas to get his perspective on it all. JT was there as part of the MXGP-TV broadcast team.

How much did the rain impact the type of racing between Saturday’s qualifying races and Sunday’s main races?

The track was totally different from Saturday to Sunday and some of that was intentional. The forecast for Sunday was pretty bleak. Knowing that heavy rains were coming, the track crew left the track harder and drier than they otherwise would. This strategic move provided a less than ideal track on Saturday but gave the most protection for decent Sunday conditions. By keeping the surface hard, the Sunday rains would be more likely to “run off” to the sides of the course. The hard base would also disallow moisture penetration, avoiding a deep slog of a track. If they had ignored the forecast and went for the absolute best conditions Saturday, the track would have been tilled deep. That tilling would create huge vulnerability for Sunday rain getting deep into the soil. At that point, there is really no way to avoid a muddy mess. Keeping the water on the surface is the goal, even if it meant a subpar Saturday.

Was the track good on Saturday? No. Was it the right move to give the best odds for a reasonable Sunday? Absolutely.

Do you think Team Italy winning helps Antonio Cairoli’s legacy or does it really matter after winning nine world championships?

His legacy is secure in either scenario. Winning nine world championships is not common. It will likely never happen for another Italian, speaking simply on how unlikely it is for anyone to accomplish such a feat. On a personal level, though, this had to be the final box to check. Further, winning on home soil was that much sweeter.