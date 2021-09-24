MANTOVA (Italy)—Following the Team Presentation of the 74th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations teams gathered to the media center in Mantova, Italy, for the official ballot to define the starting grid for tomorrow’s qualifying races.

Complete results of the ballot are available below:

1. South Africa

2. Latvia

3. Croatia

4. Denmark

5. Ireland

6. Ukraine

7. Greece

8. Canada

9. Slovakia

10. Portugal

11. Morocco

12. Venezuela

13. Estonia

14. Lithuania

15. Iceland

16. Great Britain

17. Austria

18. Bulgaria

19. France

20. Poland

21. Sweden

22. Spain

23. Belgium

24. Czech Republic

25. Germany

26. Switzerland

27. Slovenia

28. Italy

29. Netherlands

30. MFR

31. Finland

Main image courtesy of MXGP