Tickets on Sale For 52nd Daytona Supercross, 81st Annual Bike Week

Daytona International Speedway has announced tickets are now on sale for the 52nd Daytona Supercross, set for Saturday, March 5, as well as the 81st Annual Bike Week in Daytona, Florida.

Nowhere puts you closer to the course than Daytona. Experience the action up close at Florida's only Supercross event in 2022. Lock in your tickets and Trackside Access now to take advantage of advance pricing!

General Admission seating is just $40, while reserved seating starts at $50! Kids 5 and under are FREE in General Admission.

Below is the full press release from Daytona International Speedway.

Start at $40 for 52nd Running of Daytona Supercross and $35 for DAYTONA 200

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida—Daytona International Speedway today announced that tickets for the tradition-rich 81st annual Bike Week At Daytona (March 4-12), featuring Daytona Supercross and the Daytona 200, are on sale now.

The 52nd running of Daytona Supercross, the most demanding course of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season – and the only AMA Supercross event in the state of Florida in 2022, is set for Saturday, March 5. The 80th running of the Daytona 200, hosted by MotoAmerica, home of AMA Superbike and North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, will take place a week later on Saturday, March 12 at the World Center of Racing.

Advanced general admission frontstretch seating for Daytona Supercross is just $40.00. Kids 6-12 are $15 and ages 5 and under are free in general admission areas. Trackside Access, which allows fans to view the race while standing on the frontstretch of the 2.5-mile tri-oval, is available for an additional $20 and gets fans closer to the action that anywhere else on the Supercross circuit; kids 5 and under are free. Access to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross pits is free during the day for all ticket holders.

The Roost, the highly coveted area with incredible up-close viewing from the NASCAR pit road, is available for $90 per ticket (limited amounts remain), providing course-side seating and includes the Trackside Access upgrade. Hospitality packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge, President’s Row and Loge Boxes are also on sale. Infield car parking is available in advance for $10.

The Daytona 200, which features the incredible machines on both the high banks of Daytona International Speedway as well as the infield road course, has tickets starting at $35 for frontstretch seating only and $45 for fronstretch seating coupled with infield access, which includes garages and UNOH Fanzone. Parking is also available for $20 in advance.

A host of Bike Week At Daytona camping packages to take in both event weekends are also available where families can make Daytona their home for a week. All ticket and parking options can be found at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. In addition, fans and visitors can enjoy the Bike Week Motorcycle Marketplace at Daytona International Speedway available. The area’s largest motorcycle marketplace will feature the nation’s top motorcycle parts, apparel vendors and much more.

“Bike week is a spectacle and a tradition like no other in sports,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “With the world-class pyrotechnics and dazzling lights show of rider introductions to the incredible high-flying excitement of the incredible course, the atmosphere at Daytona Supercross is second to none, and the Daytona 200 is one of the most exciting motorcycle races in the world. Its tradition is unprecedented. We are so thrilled to welcome fans back to the World Center of Racing for Bike Week At Daytona in 2022.”