"I think Bobby's forcing others' hands with this move, to do the same thing," Carmichael explained. "It's like he's setting up a complete program here to just get better, and that's crazy given the run he's had since, what, 2014? The impact he has had on the sport is profound." RC went on to talk about how Regan is in this for different reasons than most of the teams he's competing with. He doesn't have a race team because he's making or selling a specific product, like parts or riding gear or whatever. "He's just in it to win, and he's obviously investing everything. His ideology and approach to racing is just different than pretty much anything that we've ever seen." And with the impending addition of Eli Tomac to the 450 squad, he's building a real juggernaut down there on the Farm.

RC was also interested to hear about the 2022 numbers and the fact that his trademark #4, which was claimed back in 2012 by Blake Baggett after the AMA put a five-year hold on it, is back in play as Baggett, who didn't race at all in 2021, did not contact the AMA to let them know if he was coming back or not. That meant that either 2021 Pro Motocross Champions Dylan Ferrandis or Jett Lawrence could choose #4, or #5 or #8, which are also available. Instead, Ferrandis kept #14 and Lawrence #18—Lawrence despite the fact that his trainer and coach Johnny O'Mara, who happens to have been RC's longtime coach, tried to get him to take #4 or #5 since Johnny himself won titles with those numbers. No matter, the 18-year-old Lawrence held his ground, and his number.

View the top 99 AMA National Numbers for 2022

MXDN DON'T (Matthes)

This weekend’s MXoN kicks off in Mantova, Italy, and it should be a good race—but really a shell of what it could be with many top riders not racing and countries like USA and Australia not going. It's with this backdrop on the race that I decided, for the first time since 2007, I won't be at this race. I had a ticket, I had intentions of going, but I just couldn't muster up the enthusiasm to take the long trip over. Flying with a mask on sucks, also, the testing one needs to go isn't ideal—if I tested positive for COVID-19 over there I'd have to stay for ten days, etc., etc. All of this would've been still okay for me but looking at the rider and country lineup just didn't get me fired up. I also didn't count on Antonio Cairoli lining up after his crash last weekend, but he's in, which is awesome, and if Italy or he can go out a winner after announcing he's retiring at the end of the year, that would be pretty cool. So go Team Canada, and I guess I'll be watching from the couch like many of you!

FIVE HUNDY (Matthes)

As you read this today, I'll be out at Perris Raceway with Keefer riding the 2022 Yamaha YZ450F and also theYZ250 two-stroke. But yesterday at Glen Helen Raceway, I took out my 1990 Honda CR500 and Kris and I did a Racer X Films on it. You can see more about the build here on PulpMX.com and it was weird to ride my old bike again. The guys at MXA were there working on a test with another CR500 there, and Josh Mosiman was riding that. So, lots of CR500s out there yesterday! I won't ruin it too much—you'll have to watch the video by Spencer Owens—but a good time was had by all!