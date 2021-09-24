Results Archive
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Oct 3
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Podcast Italiano

Exhaust Podcast Podcast Italiano

September 24, 2021 3:00pm
by:

Jason Weigandt took a tour of Italy, but not the Olive Garden kind, when KTM sent him to Rome to cover Tony Cairoli's retirement announcement. It was a grand event, held far from a racetrack in the center of the one of the most historic cities in the world. Why such a big deal? Cairoli deserves it, and KTM wants to keep its alumni riders happy into retirement. Weigandt dives into some of the stories surrounding Cairoli's future and then chats with the legendary nine-time World Champion, as well as MXGP journalists Adam Wheeler and Lewis Phillips. Then some perspective from walking around the city!

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, Cardo Systems, and OnX Maps.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

