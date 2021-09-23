Regular points-paying races are like four-strokes. There’s a smooth, broad spread of stories, with the three-month countdown through the off-season to Anaheim, and the big crescendo at the opener. A1 is big, but it doesn’t sign off completely because round two is nearly as exciting as round one.

The Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations hits like a two-stroke. Nothing, nothing, nothing…then braap! Hard and fast. Comes and goes. You get that hit, you never forget. There is no one day of racing that packs the emotion and drama of the MXoN.

Unfortunately, we haven’t felt it lately. The Motocross of Nations didn’t happen last year, and while it’s back this year, American interest will wane since Team USA isn’t racing. Team Australia is out, also. Several other nations won’t have their best riders, either, as most superstars of MXGP are passing on the race since to preserve their title hopes. That has dulled the experience and perhaps fans aren't paying as much attention as usual. It all leads to this important public service announcement: Motocross des Nations is this weekend!

Did you even realize?