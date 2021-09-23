Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer.

My favorite event of the season goes off this weekend in Mantova, Italy. Yes, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will be a bit watered down this year, but I will still be there with a smile on my face. With Team USA deciding to stay home due to COVID-19 restriction uncertainty, I will not have a team to cheer for. Further, many of the MXGP stars have also decided to forego this year’s event as it lies in the middle of their championship calendar. Still, the tradition lives on. The Chamberlain Trophy will still be handed out. Fans from nations across the EU will arrive and cheer on their riders. Flags will be waved, beverages will be had en masse, and memories will be made. I choose to consider the cup half full.

As for the venue this year, Mantova is an interesting choice. A smaller track and facility, it may be for the best that the crowd may be smaller than say, Ernee, France. I actually rode this track back in 2003, spinning a few laps in between German SX rounds (five-hour drive from Munich). I remember it being sandy, but the base is fairly hard. It doesn’t get the big, slow, rolling bumps like we saw last week in Sardinia. It’s as if Southwick and Spring Creek had a motocross baby. That’s what Mantova would be. Soft and sandy but sharp, choppy bumps, too.

The teams this year will be very top heavy with distinct favorites. With the Dutch team bringing Jeffrey Herlings, Glenn Coldenhoff, and sand master Roan Van De Moosdijk to Mantova, it’s hard to think anyone is even close on paper. That’s not to say other teams can’t put up a challenge, though.