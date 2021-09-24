What expectations did you have? Did you think this is right around where you would be?

I think top 10, maybe 15 would be possible. I had a little bit of a target of where I could be. There was no pressure from my side. The first moto I put a bit of pressure on myself but in the second moto I just went all out and I was quite alright.

Maybe that’s an advantage to what you’re doing next year. MX2 will be your main thing, and you’ll know what it’s like.

Yeah exactly. This was my first GP and you’ll never forget that moment, but I did pick maybe the hardest of the season! But yeah, with that, it makes it even better for the learning experience.

You mentioned racing factory bikes. You do have a KTM deal, you get support, but what does that mean on the bike side at the moment?

At the moment we run our own team, but we get engine support from Austria. Not the factory bike, I think we get the one from 2017, I think that’s the right one. It’s a great engine. I can’t complain about it.

Speaking of MX2, sounds like you won’t be doing your own thing. Do you have anything sorted yet? Someone told me yesterday you’ve got your plan figured out.

There will be news to share in the coming weeks. I don’t have any news to share, but it has been confirmed on my side.

Are you happy with it?

I’m very happy where I will be next year and the support I will get. It’s a great team and great atmosphere to learn.

Heading into the ‘Nations this weekend, you could be excited, you could be nervous. How do you feel going into that one?

I’m very happy that I can ride, first of all. But on the other side I’m a bit disappointed by other riders from Belgium, like Jago [Geerts] and some other guys, why they don’t ride. It’s none of my business, in a way, but I do feel like it’s the biggest event, in a way, okay the Americans and the Australians are not coming but to represent your country, and how it’s going in Belgium with motocross, I think some guys should have put their name in to race.