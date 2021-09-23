Cole Seely Becomes First Professional Motocross Rider to Launch Personal Cryptocurrency 

San Francisco, California—Former professional Motocross rider and social content creator, Cole Seely, announces the launch of ($SEELY) on Rally, a leading platform for creators and artists to issue their own tokens, making him the first Motocross rider to issue their own cryptocurrency.

View Seely's $SEELY cryptocurrency via Rally at https://rally.io/creator/CS14/.

Through the coin, fans of Seely will be given access to a host of benefits, including exclusive content, Seely Speed Factory merch, and entry into exclusive contests surrounding Seely’s new toy drops at Target and Walmart. He will provide coin holders a look behind the scenes as he builds and tests bikes, rides in unconventional environments, and performs at events.

“This coin is going to give fans a closer look at the action,” said Seely. “For my fans from Motocross, my growing YouTube community, and fans of bikes in general, this is going to be a great way to get an inside look at what the motocross life is like.”

After retiring from Motocross in 2019, Seely focused on expanding his online presence. With 63K YouTube subscribers and 524K Instagram followers, Cole has become one of the top creators in the Motocross space, blending his deep knowledge of motorbikes and flair for entertainment. He has competed in several high-profile non-racing riding events including Red Bull Imagination and Red Bull Straight Rhythm, and recently inked a new partnership with Ford Motor Company to launch the new full-sized Ford Bronco.

Rally empowers the next generation of athletes, celebrities, digital creators, and brands, to launch their personal digital currencies through the creation of sustainable, independent, economies of their fans. Creators are able to monetize their community with their personal token and NFTs and in return, fans gain access to exclusive benefits like unreleased content, private communities, backstage access, early access to tickets, and exclusive merchandise.