Phillips: Actually, on that, I spoke to Max after Southwick and he said it was a legit sand track! He said it felt like a round of the Dutch Championship. He said it was legit, gnarly sand, and I told him, “You need to tell everyone this, because everyone else is wrong!”

Weigandt: Oh yeah. People trash Southwick compared to the bottomless sand tracks of Holland. They say it’s sandy on top with a hard base underneath. I did not expect to hear this!

Phillips: I know! I was surprised too!

Wheeler: Didn’t Marc De Reuver and Clement Desalle come over and have good races there?

Weigandt: Yes, De Reuver got second in a moto once.

Phillips: That was during Stewart’s perfect season, right?

Weigandt: Yes, it was! Actually, let me talk about this. I feel like the European riders are so much more honest about what they say. They’re less guarded, they just tell you what they think. So that year De Reuver was coming to Southwick, he said he knows Stewart is Superman, but he would like to challenge him. And everyone was so offended by this! “How dare you even say you would like to challenge Stewart!” But what’s funny is, the only guy who wasn’t mad was Stewart himself. He thought it was cool, and in our pre-race show on Friday, Stewart brought him over and they actually hung out and talked. We thought Stew would be so mad, but he loved it. Anyway, what I’ve learned is, you have to be careful when you hear these quotes and interviews with the European guys. We’re just not used to that kind of honesty so we will hear things and it shocks us. Herlings does that, for sure, and Ferrandis is brutally honest with his podium speeches.

Wheeler: Plus, you also have a lost in translation issue.

Weigandt: Oh absolutely. I feel like it needs to be our job in the media to explain that sometimes when these guys say something, we need to explain that they didn’t always mean it that way, the second-language translation gets the better of them. Okay, speaking of Ferrandis, are you surprised he ended up this good?

Phillips: Oh yeah absolutely! I still don’t believe it! I still don’t understand! I not sure he would have done this in MXGP, I’m not even sure it’s the same guy! I don’t know!

Weigandt: So you didn’t have, “Ken Roczen can’t stop Dylan Ferrandis” on your MXGP bingo card?

Phillips: Absolutely not. And Dylan keeps saying Jeffrey Herlings is the best rider he’s ever faced, but I feel like at his current level, he could run with Herlings and guys who kicked his ass when he was in the GPs.