The tenth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19, for the MXGP of Sardegna as the paddock takes over Riola Sardo, Sardinia.
Below is everything you need for the ninth round of MXGP.
TV | Online Schedule
- MXGP
MXGP of Sardegna (Italy)EMX65, EMX85 Races
Sunday, September 19
- MX2 Free PracticeLiveSeptember 19 - 3:30 AM
- MXGP Free PracticeLiveSeptember 19 - 4:30 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveSeptember 19 - 6:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveSeptember 19 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveSeptember 19 - 9:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveSeptember 19 - 10:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)September 19 - 11:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2 (DelayedSeptember 20 - 12:00 AM
2021 Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|355
|2
|Romain Febvre
|327
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|326
|4
|Jeffrey Herlings
|321
|5
|Jorge Prado
|315
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|361
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|312
|3
|Jago Geerts
|290
|4
|Jed Beaton
|266
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|261
Track Map
Main Image: GasGas Images