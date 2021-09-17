Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
How to Watch: MXGP of Sardegna

How to Watch MXGP of Sardegna

September 17, 2021 11:30am
by:

The tenth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19, for the MXGP of Sardegna as the paddock takes over Riola Sardo, Sardinia.

Below is everything you need for the ninth round of MXGP.

The tenth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19, for the MXGP of Sardegna as the paddock takes over Riola Sardo, Sardinia.

Below is everything you need for the ninth round of MXGP.

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Sardegna (Italy)

     EMX65, EMX85 Races
    Sunday, September 19
    Riola Sardo
    Sardinia IT Italy
    • MX2 Free Practice 
      Live
      September 19 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free Practice 
      Live
      September 19 - 4:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      September 19 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      September 19 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      September 19 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      September 19 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      September 19 - 11:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed
      September 20 - 12:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2021 Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia355
2Romain Febvre France327
3Antonio Cairoli Italy326
4Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands321
5Jorge Prado Spain315
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France361
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy312
3Jago Geerts Belgium290
4Jed Beaton Australia266
5Thibault Benistant France261
Full Standings

Other Links

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Sardegna

MXGP of Sardegna Race Center
MXGP of Sardegna Timetable
MXGP of Sardegna MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Sardegna MX2 Entry List

