You jacked your ribs up?

Yeah, but they’re back in now, shout out to [Doc] G [Dr. H. Rey Gubernick].

You dislocated them? Can you dislocate ribs?

I don’t know, but they didn’t feel good, I’ll tell you that! It took my breath away every bump I hit after that. I think without that it would have been a great day. That kind of took the wind out of the whole day. I’m proud of my riding and proud of my effort, I didn’t give up all the way to the end. In the second moto I was a little timid out of the gate and just kind of managed the first part of the race knowing I’d get into my groove toward the end. I kind of just let the race come to me, and about halfway through I started trusting in my abilities again and started walking forward. I made some good passes, some doors were opening up, and I spent some time banging bars with Hunter Lawrence, which was kind of fun.

You’re smiling and laughing as you say that. What was so unique about that battle that’s making you chuckle right now?

I had so many runs on him, it took me so long to get around him. At one point I hit him. I pinned it into a corner and we bumped. I didn’t hit him hard, but it was an off-camber so it doesn’t take much. He got offline and we had [Josh] Varize right in front of us, and I thought I had it but Lawrence just went straight and hit me back. Totally fair game.