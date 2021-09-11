Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown National in Northern California, for the 12th and final round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

MORNING REPORT

It’s time to kick off the final round of 2021 as the Hangtown Classic bookends the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship today. After eight long months of racing, we’re down to the end of racing for the AMA Supercross and Motocross contingent in 2021. It has been particularly grueling the last few weeks with a steady dose of very hot days at the races pushing riders to dig deep one last time before the season comes to an end.

It’s also great to be back at Hangtown after we missed coming here last year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The fans of Northern California have been without action for over two years now and the crowds today should be strong on the hillsides. It will also be hot again today though with temperatures ending up in the low 90s.

The 250 Class is the only championship still up for grabs as we enter the 12th and final round today. Jett Lawrence has been on a tear the last few weeks and suddenly went from an 11-point deficit after the summer break to a 23-point lead entering the finale. A Lawrence first moto win would clinch him the 2021 250 Class championship, so it will be interesting to see how the young Australian approaches his day.

As for his counterpart Justin Cooper, Cooper has been struggling of late. He’s been dealing with an illness that stems back to Unadilla and it has certainly slowed his momentum to nearly a complete halt. He did turn things around a little bit last week at Fox Raceway with a strong second moto to end up in second, but he needed to stop the bleeding from Jett Lawrence perhaps a little earlier. Now, Lawrence just needs 27 points to wrap up this championship today.