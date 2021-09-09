MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—The Road 2 Recovery (R2R), in conjunction with MX Sports, has launched an autographed moto memorabilia collector's dream eBay auction, all to benefit Racers 4 Waverly. All proceeds will go to support the goal of developing a meaningful outreach plan to provide financial and operational assistance to the community of Waverly and its citizens, and to those who have suffered life-changing losses as a result of this tragedy. Waverly, Tennessee, nearby to Loretta Lynn's Ranch, suffered terrible flooding just a few weeks ago that resulted in the loss of life and property. The area has hosted the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship for 40 years. Auction funds will go exclusively to the community.

The auction is live now, with new items added daily. There are seven-day-long bidding options, five-day-long bidding options, and a few "Buy It Now" items. This is a staggering end-style auction, with the first item closing this Sunday, September 12, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.