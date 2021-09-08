Glass Half Full Guy

He’s got a 250SX title and Cooper’s podium stats indoors and out are phenomenal. He was a few laps away from an overall win at Washougal and an 18-point lead on the JETT in the series with five rounds to go. Then he crashed, hurt his thumb, rode only once in the two weeks off after Washougal. Came back with a bad thumb, then got sick and it’s all been going south. So yeah, it’s not been good, but there have been reasons why (not bike set-up either). Take away those legit reasons and he wins this title.

Glass Half Empty Guy

Why was he going so hard at Jeremy Martin late in a moto at Washougal having the overall win in the bag? And who crashes going up the hill in a straight line? Also, I know you said his podium records are great, and they are, but his actual win records? Not that great. He’s got just one overall this summer compared to four for Jett and three for J Mart. Cooper’s greatness is just being very good.

Glass Half Full Guy

Well, Jeremy’s been great when he’s been on the track. In fact, if you add up the points at the races he’s been to (even the ones, like RedBud when he wasn’t 100 percent) and then give him podiums at the two races where he didn’t race one moto (Ironman, Thunder Valley), he would be just nine back of THE JETT. Yeah, I know that’s some convoluted math there but it is real math. I would argue that J-Mart’s been just as good as THE JETT this year. Not better, just as good, and he’s been dealing with injuries.

Glass Half Empty Guy

Yeah, Jeremy’s ten years older than THE JETT and in case you didn’t know, each little injury robs you a little bit of your speed and it gets tougher to win as you get older. It’s been weird to watch a two-time champion and one of the all-time greats in the 125/250MX class be a bit sketchy (™ Alex Ray) out there while the young Aussie kid looks so composed, right? Hard to see how those roles flip next summer, right?

Glass Half Full Guy

Despite this summer not going the way he wanted it to, Webb’s never stopped fighting to get starts, he’s now got his second and third career 450MX podiums, and he’s getting better right as the season ends. Webb’s got a 250MX title, he can clearly ride the outdoors, so don’t worry about “us”, we’ll be there when it’s time. Also, he’s the 450SX champion so who cares how “we” do outdoors, it’s all gravy man.

Glass Half Empty Guy

Well, to truly be considered one of the greats, you got to do it indoors AND out. Ask MC, RC, Stew, or the Ryan’s, and Webb’s podiums came with some real good riders out of the class. He’s thirty points back of a dude who missed one race and was on a 250 two summers ago. He’s 150 points back of Ferrandis- he needs to be better in motocross.