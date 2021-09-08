Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship returned to Pala, err, Fox Raceway, for round 11 of the series, the penultimate round. We opened the whole damn thing up here back in May and here it is September and we’ve got one to go in this series. One champion was crowned this weekend and the final one looks to be pretty predictable as well. Let’s get into what happened in Southern California yeah?
Look, we know the best track in Southern California is Glen Helen. They’ve got those hills that maybe no other track in America has and it’s everything you want in a track. It’s not everything you want in a facility though and it’s also not anything the series organizers, MX Sports, want to work with. So we’re at Pala for the Nationals. But you know, it’s a good track and it’s gotten way better to get in and out of since that first National and when you add in the weather, it’s a real tough challenge for the teams and riders. All in all, I think Pala has been a good substitute for The Helen.
When you add this weekend’s temperatures to the last two weekends races at Ironman and Budds Creek, it adds up to some real tough conditions for the riders the last three weeks. This week’s race was gnarly hot, there wasn’t a lot of moving forward out there late in the motos and they guys have to be counting down the motos from here. Motocross is tough, motocross is gnarly, and we’re seeing it here late in the season.
I’ve been accused a time or two of being a tad negative in my shows and columns. I can definitely argue that point, but there’s some truth to it. It’s just my nature to focus more on what can be better. I do it in my own life also. I get a lot of compliments about the different shows we do but I’m more focused on trying to fix things that were screwed up or trying to do a better job. I shrug off the compliments and maybe fixate too much on the things that are screwed up.
But you’re all really lucky because for this column I’m going to offer you BOTH viewpoints. I’m going to go through some of the riders from the weekend and give you the viewpoint of someone like, say, me with a glass half empty and then we’ll also talk about them from the point of the glass half full guy, like say, Phil Nicoletti or someone like that. Hanging with Phil this week for the PulpMX Show has done this to me, ok? Sounds fun right? Let’s get started!
Dylan Ferrandis
Glass Half Full Guy
I mean, the glass is full bro! He just won the 2021 450MX title a year after winning the 2020 250MX title! Life’s good for the Frenchman, as he became the first after the great JMB [Jean-Michel Bayle] to win a national championship. Definitely would’ve thought David Vuillemin, Sebastien Tortelli, or Marvin Musquin would’ve got one at some point but nope, it was Ferrandis everyone. And you know what? Why can’t he do this again next year? The glass half full guy says his bike will be the same, his program is proven, and there are question marks about all of his competitors and he’s solid.
Glass Half Empty Guy
I mean, let’s be honest here. Eli Tomac was way too slow for four motos but after that he was just as good as Dylan. Ken Roczen has just as many moto wins as Dylan and if you take away the first turn crash at Millville, KR’s right there. Dylan was just more consistent than everyone else, he wasn’t, you know, way faster than the other guys.
Eli Tomac
Glass Half Full Guy
Man, if you just give ET a third in those first four motos of the year when aliens inhabited his body and he sucked, he’d be right there in the title hunt. Clearly as the season winds down, Tomac is the best rider and has found the speed that’s made him ONE OF THE BEST RIDERS OF ALL TIME. We just need a few of those alien-inhabited-body motos back and he’d still such a gnarly dude. Maybe even a fourth 450MX title on the mantle?
Glass Half Empty Guy
Look, we know that aliens definitely did not inhabit Eli’s body otherwise it would be, like, world news or something. You can’t just take those weirdo motos away, and even he himself didn’t blame it on setup like other riders. He just wasn’t good early in the season and last time we looked, there were no drop rounds in motocross so it is what it is. Tomac has had subpar (for him) three series in a row now and I don’t think the switch to Yamaha is going to fix that. Unless you can get him in a time machine, Father Time is going to win yet again. It's cool that he's going to try, though. Gives us a lot to talk about for next year.
Coty Schock
Glass Half Full Guy
Absolutely crushing it out there, beating factory riders or at least dudes on factory bikes, Schock is doing a great job getting closer and closer to the top five. His starts are there, he’s in shape and the confidence has to be at an all-time high. Super cool story here for Coty and his mechanic, Tony Archer. It’s got to be an awesome feeling for them.
Glass Half Empty Guy
Bro, there are a lot of factory dudes out right now and he’s doing such a good job that his team is folding at the end of the year! Schock needs a ride so how much are these great motos really moving the needle for him? I hate to be “that guy” right now and ruin the vibe but there it is. Facts, bro.
Jett Lawrence
Glass Half Full Guy
Well, he’s won Pala three times in a calendar year, he’s won four straight motos, and he’s got an almost one-moto lead in the series with just two motos left. He’s going to become the first factory Honda rider to win the 125/250MX title since Steve Lamson in 1996, the dice are rolling, and they're all coming up JETTS right now. Oh, he’s 18 years old and going to win SO MANY races in the next ten years it’s ridiculous.
Glass Half Empty Guy
There’s nothing. Absolutely nothing negative…ummmm, maybe he likes donuts too much? I have nothing bro, it’s JETT’S world and we’re just living in it.
Ken Roczen
Glass Half Full Guy
Well, Roczen’s tied with Ferrandis for the most moto wins in the series. His ride at Unadilla was as dominant a performance as we’ve seen this summer in the 450MX class, he’s second in the points and overall, combined with SX and MX, he’s got the most points. Also, with all he’s been through with surgeries and such, it’s amazing he’s coming back to be a race-winning rider. Who is Honda going to hire who’s better than him? Nobody. So yeah, how’s that?
Glass Half Empty Guy
Well, that combined points thing you speak of means absolutely bubkis. Like, he gets no money, no title, no nothing, so just stop. Yet again, Roczen’s lows in a series are just too low to overcome the top rider and win the title (Your Honor…). This past weekend at Pala and the second moto at Ironman are proof that heat can catch up to him and Nationals can indeed get hot. So while it’s another nice effort for the #94, it’s yet again not enough.
Justin Cooper
Glass Half Full Guy
He’s got a 250SX title and Cooper’s podium stats indoors and out are phenomenal. He was a few laps away from an overall win at Washougal and an 18-point lead on the JETT in the series with five rounds to go. Then he crashed, hurt his thumb, rode only once in the two weeks off after Washougal. Came back with a bad thumb, then got sick and it’s all been going south. So yeah, it’s not been good, but there have been reasons why (not bike set-up either). Take away those legit reasons and he wins this title.
Glass Half Empty Guy
Why was he going so hard at Jeremy Martin late in a moto at Washougal having the overall win in the bag? And who crashes going up the hill in a straight line? Also, I know you said his podium records are great, and they are, but his actual win records? Not that great. He’s got just one overall this summer compared to four for Jett and three for J Mart. Cooper’s greatness is just being very good.
Jeremy Martin
Glass Half Full Guy
Well, Jeremy’s been great when he’s been on the track. In fact, if you add up the points at the races he’s been to (even the ones, like RedBud when he wasn’t 100 percent) and then give him podiums at the two races where he didn’t race one moto (Ironman, Thunder Valley), he would be just nine back of THE JETT. Yeah, I know that’s some convoluted math there but it is real math. I would argue that J-Mart’s been just as good as THE JETT this year. Not better, just as good, and he’s been dealing with injuries.
Glass Half Empty Guy
Yeah, Jeremy’s ten years older than THE JETT and in case you didn’t know, each little injury robs you a little bit of your speed and it gets tougher to win as you get older. It’s been weird to watch a two-time champion and one of the all-time greats in the 125/250MX class be a bit sketchy (™ Alex Ray) out there while the young Aussie kid looks so composed, right? Hard to see how those roles flip next summer, right?
Cooper Webb
Glass Half Full Guy
Despite this summer not going the way he wanted it to, Webb’s never stopped fighting to get starts, he’s now got his second and third career 450MX podiums, and he’s getting better right as the season ends. Webb’s got a 250MX title, he can clearly ride the outdoors, so don’t worry about “us”, we’ll be there when it’s time. Also, he’s the 450SX champion so who cares how “we” do outdoors, it’s all gravy man.
Glass Half Empty Guy
Well, to truly be considered one of the greats, you got to do it indoors AND out. Ask MC, RC, Stew, or the Ryan’s, and Webb’s podiums came with some real good riders out of the class. He’s thirty points back of a dude who missed one race and was on a 250 two summers ago. He’s 150 points back of Ferrandis- he needs to be better in motocross.
Privateers
Glass Half Full Guy
SO MANY POINTS!!! SO MANY CAREER-HIGH FINISHES! The 450 class has seen guys like Jacob Runkles, who had only gotten points in two career motos before this year, really grab points like crazy. Just outside of the top ten is awesome for these dudes and it’s really cool to see.
Glass Half Empty Guy
Yeah, it doesn’t matter. The team lineups are set, the managers know that half the class is out with injury or sickness, and nobody cares these guys are doing this. I mean, good for them but don’t be kissing your EZ-Up goodbye after Hangtown this weekend thinking you’re going to be under a semi awning. It ain’t happening, bro.
RJ Hampshire
Glass Half Full Guy
RJ’s been maybe the third-fastest, in terms of raw speed, guy this summer (after Jett and J-Mart) as he’s ripped through the pack a bunch and can get into podium position rather easily. That’s the stuff you can’t teach. ‘We can work with speed,’ as Mitch Payton once told me. He’s sooooo close to putting it all together and ripping off a ton of wins.
Glass Half Empty Guy
Ummm, he crashes WAY too much to ever be a title contender. He’s old enough where that whole thing about zebras and stripes applies here right? Hamsphire will be good for some wins in this class here and there which is awesome but no chance for a title.
Jo Shimoda
Glass Half Full Guy
Jo’s reached a new level this outdoor series, he’s challenging for podiums in a lot of motos, and he seems to be the real deal out there. Yes, sometimes “some” people questioned his results as he seemed to, in two series in a row, stay healthy and collect podiums, but this outdoor series, with everyone but J Mart there, he’s been great. Also, it’s a brand new bike for the PC guys and they’ll learn more this off-season and the bike will be even better. Onward and upward for Sushi in 2022, so maybe more consistency and some wins?
Glass Half Empty Guy
He did benefit from some injuries in 250SX and really, that’s where the results really count for the riders these days and is Jo REALLY that good indoors? Two years in row he’s been the healthiest guy indoors so we’ll see next year in the stacked field.
Austin Forkner
Glass Half Full Guy
It started rough but he was coming off a big injury, we can’t deny that, but lately Austin has been in the top five more times than not and when he’s not been, it’s been because of crashes. Forkner’s been moving up through the field for the last half of the series and although he’s not podiumed, he’s been damn, close.
Glass Half Empty Guy
Uhhh, yeah getting top five’s is NOT what’s expected of Forkner, he hasn’t won a National since 2016 and that’s a long time ago ICYWW. Forkner is one of the highest paid dudes out there and Kawasaki has to be bummed he hasn’t been closer. There’s a real question now wondering if Austin can ever get back to his old form that we saw a few injuries before.
Levi Kitchen
Glass Half Full Guy
Since turning pro, Kitchen has been cooking (see what I did there?) up some serious speed out there. Out of the top 25 riders in points, Kitchen has the worst start position after one lap out of anyone, if you don’t count one moto at Ironman where he got gas on his junk (ironic after his PulpMX Show appearance, BTW) he’s passed 64 dudes in his seven motos as a professional. Breaking news, that’s a lot and he’s fast.
Glass Half Empty Guy
Hey Matthes, nobody gives you a contract or pays you points for passing riders in motos. The start is also part of the race and whether it’s the start or the first few turns, Levi has had issues. That’s part of the whole race and he needs to get better at actual racing so he can get into, or near, the top five.
Jace Kessler
Glass Half Full Guy
The Michigan privateer was going to sit out the last two nationals until I volunteered my personal Yamaha YZ450F to him to race. The kid flew out, Nick Wey was the team manager, Paul Perebijnos was the mechanic, and I was told to just sit on the sidelines as the team owner. Kessler went out on a bone stock motor/exhaust and got 15th in the second moto which is awesome. Good for all of us for helping a privateer out.
Glass Half Empty Guy
Well, he broke a wheel while in the top twenty in moto one so good job Matthes, way to put the kid’s life in danger with your POS bike. Lucky he even made it through the weekend you A-hole.
Thanks for reading, we’re onto the last race of the summer and then things will calm down. We hope. Email me at matthes@racerxonline.com if you want to chat about this race or whatever else.