We've covered quite a bit from the podium at round 11 of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship from the Fox Raceway 2 National, but here are more quotes from the riders throughout the paddock.

450 Class

Eli Tomac | 2-1 for first overall

“I felt great in Moto 2! I started around 10th but was able to make passes quick by using some secondary lines around the track. It is just so much fun when I get into the zone like that and I’m able to click off laps out front. Also, winning the race by over 40 seconds was amazing and it feels good to be coming on strong right now.”

Dylan Ferrandis | 1-2 for second overall

Claimed the 2021 450 Class Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

“It was another tough day, and I had to dig really deep to get this result. The weather was really hard on us, hard on the body, but I had this championship in mind, and I really wanted it. I tried the best that I could, and it looked like it was enough to grab it. It’s just unreal to be the champion in my first year on the 450. When I was young, I dreamed of being a 250 champion, but I never really dreamed of being a 450 champion. So, it’s not even a dream come true; it’s more than that. It’s just the best thing that I have ever done in my life. Today I’m really out of emotions. It was just such an awesome year for me, and it’s so awesome to win with this Yamaha bike and with this team. I’m really happy for everybody involved in winning this championship.”

Said Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:

“Today was a day I’ll never forget in my life. Even though I’ve been involved in a lot of championships on the 250 side as an engine builder and crew chief, this is really special. To do this as the team manager on this team and to orchestrate things from this side; it brings tears to my eyes. The crew was incredible! There was not one person on this team that didn’t have the same goal, and we all worked hard to achieve it. It’s something none of us will ever forget. I’m proud of what Dylan did today. He rode amazing. It was a really tough day and very hot outside, but he pulled off the championship a weekend early. As for Christian [Craig], we didn’t even know if he’d be able to race, and he came out here and did what he did; it was just an awesome ride. We’ve still got one more to go, and we’ll be out there to win at Hangtown.”